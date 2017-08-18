Feature home – The price is right in Kawerau

All the work has been done for you to reap the rewards of this reasonably-priced home.

SITUATED in one of Kawerau’s most sought-after streets, this three-bedroom home would make an excellent entry-level or retirement property, or – with wonderful tenants who are keen to stay long term – a fantastic investment.

Set on a 725-square-metre, fenced section, in a quiet street, this property is handy to schools.

Citrus and stone fruit trees, raised vegetable gardens and a green house frame the tidy backyard.

Garaging is sorted, with the wide concrete driveway leading past the house to a large, double garage with workshop area at the rear of the property. This garage is powered and has lots of shelving and a large cupboard.

The house has irregular, stone-look cladding with timber joinery and tile roof. Tall vertical windows at the front of the house add to the 1970s retro charm and let in light while maintaining privacy.

All the work has been done to create a trouble-free home. The open-plan kitchen, dining and living area includes a large, sunny lounge with a vaulted ceiling.

With both a heat pump and wood burning fire this home will always be comfortable.

The kitchen has been completely refurbished in recent years, with new benchtops and cabinetry. A convenient separate laundry opens off the kitchen.

A ranchslider opens from the lounge area to a large north-facing deck with rails, perfect for outdoor entertaining.

A hallway leads to three sunny bedrooms overlooking the backyard, and a large bathroom, which has a bath with overhead shower, vanity with a large mirror and toilet. It also has an exhaust fan and heater, to keep the home dry and warm.

There is plenty of off-street parking for a campervan, caravan or boat.

This property needs to be viewed so come and take a look. You won’t believe how much is on offer for such a small outlay.

MADE OVER: The kitchen has recently been given a complete makeover. RELAX: This sunny deck is a top place for relaxing and entertaining. NORTH-FACING: A large and sunny north-facing living room has a fire and heatpump.

Real Deal Real Estate

37 Kirk Crescent, Kawerau

Agent: Wendy Peri

Phone: 07 307 1122 or 022 318 9004

Price: $229,000

Viewing: By appointment