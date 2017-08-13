Fun wellness event

BOOSTING health, energy, and vitality is the aim of a day-long event being held in Whakatane next month.

Wonderfully You is the brainchild of Ang Jackson who wanted to create a fun event for women who dedicate the better part of their time to other people’s wellbeing, “and that includes most women,” she says.

Headlining the event will be popular New Zealand health and wellbeing expert, Lauren Parsons, who will host three sessions on the day. Known to some following a visit to Whakatane last year on her book launch tour, and also having visited some years back, Lauren says she’s excited to be part of the event.

Currently living with her husband and three daughters in Ottawa, Canada, while her husband completes a military secondment, Lauren says the Wonderfully You event was the catalyst for the return trip she will make next month. “I respect the work of Ang Jackson, and I’m really looking forward to being part of her event,” she says.

Ang says she chose Lauren for the event because her approach is similar to her own and because “she is effective and lots of fun”. “Lauren is like New Zealand’s own Dr Libby. She’s real, simple, non-complicated and very inspiring”.

Lauren is well known for her down-to-earth speaking engagements, her life-coaching work, her personal training and as the author of the book, Real Food, No Fuss, released last year.

She has an honest to goodness approach to nutrition and wellbeing and no fuss ways to get health, energy and vitality back on track, according to Ang who is aiming for the wellness event to involve plenty of fun.

She’s hoping to include a mini market of wellness products and services over the lunch period (lunch is provided). Noble & Savage tea merchants, Youngevity essential oils, and Kangen Water will be present, and will be demonstrating the therapeutic properties of their products. Curves Gym will be offering wellbeing assessments, and Jean & Jade clothing and gift store will bring some of their beautiful natural products. The event will also include interactive cooking, relaxation and mindful movement sessions.

Ang is no newcomer to running wellness events, but Wonderfully You will be her first event based in the Eastern Bay. Moving to Whakatane from Tauranga seven years ago, and with a background in the mental health sector, she teamed up with Whakatane woman, Jules Hallberg, to form Left Brain, Right Brain.

“We aim to show people how you can change unwanted behaviours or feelings by changing the way you think. We talk about the brain-body connection and how stress affects health. We talk about choices for ourselves and about choosing self-talk that is the best for us,” says Ang.

“It’s extremely rewarding work.” Offering workshops and retreats for adults, the two also work through school and social service groups to run workshops for nine to 12-year-olds, and for teens.

Ang also runs her own Thinking Straight workshops, which focus on creating positive thought patterns and identifying negative patterns that “sabotage your life”. She teaches people how to get themselves out of what she calls a “rush and react” mode, and into one of “rest and repair”.

Ang will also be presenting at Wonderfully You. “For anyone who is feeling stressed, stretched or exhausted,” she says “this is the event for you”.

Wonderfully You will take place at the Whakatane Baptist Church on Keepa Road, Saturday, September 16. Further information is available from Ang at lifenet@xtra.co.nz

Tickets, available through Eventfinda or www.bit.ly/WonderfullyYou, are $79. Registrations prior to August 31 will be entered in a draw for a $700 prize pack of wellbeing products and services donated by participating businesses.