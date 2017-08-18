Spotlight home – Home set up for easy living

SETTLE in for easy living with this remodelled 1950s home that’s new to the market.

It has the influence of then but the convenience of today’s modern living with a great-sized manageable section.

Polished wooden floors stretch throughout, adding timeless appeal to the three-bedroom home.

Two double bedrooms and a single complement the property, each with sufficient space and storage cupboards.

Large windows in the bedrooms allow the outdoors to become part of the decor and naturally light the spaces during the day.

The home offers a generous-sized modern bathroom which opens to a separate laundry.

Open-plan living complements the hub of the home.

Be prepared for a high-tech and maximising experience in the living room with its in-wall speakers connected to the television and stereo system.

The modern kitchen offers preparation space, perfect for quiet dining or lively entertaining.

You could choose to dine inside or take the entertaining outside, to the big sheltered deck.

Or on a more relaxing note, take a step down to the concreted area and find yourself at your very own private spa pool to relax and unwind.

The outdoor living at this home is superb for any time of the year, summer living on the deck or winter nights in the spa. It’s a home you will love to be at and make your own.

This home is conveniently located near Kopeopeo shopping centre or a quick drive away from Whakatane’s town centre for your needs.

Minimal maintenance is required with the small grass section and garden area at the front of the home that adds a natural and welcoming touch.

A larger single garage to the side of the property offers space for equipment, storage or parking your vehicle. There is access to the garage from both sides of the property.

This home is in immaculate condition and presented to you ready to make your own and enjoy its easy comforts.

RELAXATION: Exquisite living all-year round is possible at this home, summer entertaining on the deck or winter relaxing in the spa. SPACIOUS: The spacious bathroom complements the inside of the home.

Professionals

48 James Street, Whakatane

Agent: Scott Jarrett and Maureen Hennessy

Phone: 07 3070165 or 0274 938019

for Scott or 021 755212 for Maureen

Price: Interest expected over $450,000

Set sale: August 30 at 2pm

Open homes: Sunday, August 20, 2pm to 2.30pm; Wednesday, August 23, 4.45pm to 5.15pm; and Sunday, August 27, 2pm to 2.30pm