Massage for sport

Anna Stanhope from Flow Massage presents a

monthly series about massage and healthy living.

A FREQUENT question in my clinic is, “what is sports massage?” The truth is, it is a specific massage treatment designed for each individual.

As we know, being physically active enhances many aspects of our wellbeing – mentally, physically, socially and spiritually, we gain immensely by getting out there and working up a sweat. With all these benefits of being active it is vital we maintain our body so that we allow ourselves the best chance of continuing our active lifestyle.

Muscle pain and injury can seriously affect our performance. Sports massage is designed to prepare the athlete for their best performance, reduce fatigue, and relieve muscle swelling and tension.

During physical activity, especially if it is strenuous, muscle tension builds up in the body’s soft tissues. Due to over-extension or overuse, minor injuries and lesions occur in these tissues that can cause a great deal of pain and poor athletic performance.

Sports massage helps alleviate pain and prevent such injuries that greatly affect flexibility, mobility, response time, and overall performance in athletic events. Regular sports massage is a key tool to help improve these essential areas of health-related fitness along with a balanced diet, sleep and lifestyle.

Sports massage for maintenance needs to be applied on a regular basis (generally weekly) during the times you are training. Pre-event sports massage focuses on warming-up major muscle groups to be used and improves tissue pliability. It also helps the athlete to be in a good mental state for competition and prepares them to reach their athletic performance potential.

Post-event sports massage is given following an athletic event and is mainly focused upon recovery. This type of sports massage is geared toward reducing muscle spasms and metabolic build-up that occur with strenuous exercise.

Today, sports massage is not limited to athletes. If you are engaged in regular exercise or sport, have any previous injury or are currently experiencing chronic musculoskeletal pain – you can also benefit from sports massage.

It is important to find a qualified sports massage therapist otherwise it may be general massage that you receive. Keep in mind – prevention is always better than the cure.

Anna Stanhope

-Contributed