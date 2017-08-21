Murupara police charge two offenders in relation to robbery

BAY of Plenty police have charged two offenders following the robbery of a store on Pine Drive, Murupara yesterday morning.

At approximately 8am, staff were threatened with a hammer and a sum of cash was stolen.

One of the staff members was also assaulted but no injuries but staff were receiving support.

After speaking with witnesses at the scene and assessing CCTV footage in the area, police obtained descriptions of the offenders and the vehicles they left in.

By midday, police staff had located three suspects and the two cars believed to have been involved.

Following further enquiries, two people have now been charged. A 28-year-old man was charged with theft and assault. A 19-year-old woman was also charged with theft.

They are both due to appear in Rotorua District Court tomorrow.