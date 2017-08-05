Norm’s on a high

WHEN acclaimed American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator Neil deGrasse Tyson announced a visit to New Zealand, Whakatane astronomer Norm Izett could not help but share his adulation of the man with his family.

However, actually going to see the astrophysicist in person was just a dream – or so he thought. “A few days later I was thrilled to be informed that my daughters, one in Singapore and the other in Melbourne, had arranged it as a birthday present. Not only to attend, but for a personal meeting after,” Norman says.

“It was an awesome experience to be in the third row from the front and part of a near capacity 12,000-person audience at the Spark Arena [in Auckland], including many families. Then to personally meet this world-renowned astronomer, physicist and presenter was fantastic.

“This was indeed the highlight of my life, having met prime ministers and politicians from 1956 on, as well as other very famous astronomers such as New Zealand’s Dr Frank Bateson and Sir Patrick Moore (twice) of BBC fame who’s Night Skies astronomy series was broadcast internationally for more than 40 years.

“I am still on a high at this time,” Norman says.