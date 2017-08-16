Old hands are patient

ONLY six whitebait caught in the first few minutes is no cause for alarm.

The whitebait season opened on Tuesday and Ohope resident Richard Bloor says he’s been whitebaiting for 60 years and there’s a certain amount of patience that comes with that.

“I guess I’m the oldest one here now,” he said.

Holding out his net, he said he had caught six “so they are here”.

A bit further downstream along the Nukuhou River, Whakatane man Ken Jones said he had also just taken up station by the river.

“I haven’t caught anything yet,” he said.

Mr Jones said he has been whitebaiting all his life.

“You never know if they will run on the first day,” he said. “Sometimes it takes a week.”

Meanwhile, at the Whakatane Heads, Terenti Kopura was one of a number of whitebaiters trying their luck in the murky waters of the Whakatane River and was proving reasonably successful.