Police make another arrest following January gang incident

POLICE have arrested a man in relation to a gun being fired during a gang funeral procession in Whakatane on January 17.

The 28-year-old man is facing multiple firearms related charges, as well as charges of participating in an organised criminal gang and rioting. He is set to appear in Whakatane District Court on September 6th.

Detective Sergeant Darren Thomas said police were able to locate the man, who had been actively avoiding them since January, after members of the community coming forward with information.

"We are still investigating the events of that day and are keen to hear from anyone who may have information. Please don’t hesitate to contact us, even if you consider your information to be small or unimportant, it may be crucial to our investigation."

He said as the matter is now before the courts, Police cannot comment further.

People can contact Whakatane Police on 07 308 5255.

Alternatively, if people wish to remain anonymous they can contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.