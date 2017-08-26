Rebuild takes family back in time

SID Tunnicliffe is preparing a time capsule to put into the wall cavity of his flooded Edgecumbe property before the plasterboard goes back on.

A copy of the Beacon’s flood tabloid will be in it, along with photographs and other mementos of this life-changing event in Edgecumbe’s history.

One day, in 10, 20, 50 or even 100 years’ time when the house is next refurbished or altered, the time capsule will likely be found, revealing to its discoverer what happened during the 2017 flood.

Sid enjoyed his own trip back in time recently when the post-flood interior demolition of his Puriri Crescent property revealed some long-forgotten family art work.

Back in 1984, Sid did a major extension on the family home, increasing its size from 96 square metres to 131 square metres with additions to the back and side.

His children made sure to leave their mark on the structure, recording their names and such comments as “My dad’s building this, pretty choice eh?” and a favoured quote of the time period “I was here but now I’m gone. I left my name to turn you on”.

“I didn’t remember it being written at the time and Paulette had forgotten too,” he says.

“Who would have thought we would be talking about what Paulette had done now, all these years later.”

Paulette, his youngest daughter who was about 10 years old at the time, was responsible for many of the quotes – and extensive artwork on the wall board in the house’s second bedroom. As well as decorating it with pictures of dogs, she made references to popular icons of the time Pacman and Ghostbusters.

Sid, the father of three girls, says they also found references by his eldest daughter Jocelyn but no mention of his second daughter Heather.

When the Rangitaiki River burst through the concrete stopbank on College Road on April 6 it sent approximately 200mm of water though the Tunnicliffe homestead.

Sid says the first builder working on the property removed the walls to halfway, throwing out the wallboard without him seeing it.

However, the current builder who is removing the rest of the walls immediately recognised its importance and carefully laid to one side the pieces containing the Tunnicliffe girls’ artwork.

