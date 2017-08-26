Ronna catches the travel bug

RONNA Funtelar Thacker says she loves to travel and will therefore be leaving Whakatane, at least for a while.

“I am moving to South America,” she says.

The Be Ignited Dance Studio owner is going by herself, even leaving her labrador cross behind. “I wish I could take my dog, but she’s staying with my parents.”

The dance studio will be closing until further notice. Ronna is not sure if it will open again on her return. She is leaving her plans open, in case she returns to Whakatane.

“I love this place, but it’s good to go away for a while – so you can appreciate it more when you come back.”

Originally from the Philippines, Ronna has been in New Zealand since 1991 and she came to Whakatane in 1996.

She has been teaching dance for 14 years, having started with dance as an adult. “I’m only doing three nights per week now. It used to be six.”

It’s uncertain how long she will be away, but it will be for at least six months. In South America, Ronna will teach English.

She’s starting in Peru, where she will work for six months. “I’m possibly going to Ecuador after that.”