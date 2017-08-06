Rugby and sightseeing in Sydney

DURING the July school holidays, after months of fundraising, 19 Trident High School boys, 11 parents and a teacher headed to Sydney for a week of sightseeing and rugby. They share their trip with Eastern Bay Life readers …

On Friday we headed to Manly by bus, then a ferry to central Sydney’s Darling Harbour where we all spent the afternoon shopping at Paddy’s Market and the central city. Who said teenage boys didn’t like shopping? Armed with all their purchases we returned by ferry and bus to Collaroy Beachhouse where we were staying for the week.

On Saturday we travelled out to Gosford, north of Sydney, and spent a few hours at the reptile park. The boys had a training session in Woy Woy where we should have had a game but due to the unavailability of players because of the school holidays, this was cancelled.

We went to one of the Sydney clubs to watch the All Blacks vs Lions. On Sunday, we headed out to the Manly beaches and The Corso, then out to Melwood Oval to the Forest Rugby Club. After a warmup, our boys then performed the haka in front of a large group of spectators, including family members who travelled from all over Sydney to support our boys. At half time Trident was ahead 36-nil; final score Trident 56, Forest 17.

After the game Forest put on a meal for us all, followed by presentations to both teams. The coaches selected three players from each team and presented shirts to the three players from Trident – Ronan Whiteley, Paki Tuhoro and Deyshon Murphy – and the Trident coaches Brett Wharewera and Troy King also received shirts as well as the manager Karen Yates. After a great afternoon of rugby, we then headed back to some pretty competitive ten-pin bowling.

On Monday morning we all headed out in convoy to the Tree Top Adventure Park, not sure, what was in store for us. Some of the parents found the course more challenging than others, but it was lots of fun.

After a picnic lunch at the park we headed out to the Blue Mountains, travelling in the cable car and train for some breathtaking views.

Tuesday was a shopping and training day as well as a swim at the beach.

After dinner it was the forwards against the backs in a game of Lazer Tag with the forwards coming out the winners. For some of the parents it was another session of ten-pin bowling, to see if they could improve their previous score, some parents being more competitive than others.

On Wednesday it was off to Queen’s Park for our final game against Waverley College. We knew this was going to be a much tougher game as Forest Rugby Club had already warned us.

The weather finally decided to break so, in wet muddy conditions, our boys played, kicking off the game with another superb haka. It was a tough game and at half time Waverley were ahead with 14 points to 5.

In the second half Trident dominated the game scoring a further two tries and two conversions taking the final score to Trident 19 and Waverley 14. Presentations were made to three boys from each team and Chicane Paniora, Nephi Sanerive and Ryan Magee were each presented with a miniature rugby ball with Waverley College scribed on it.

On our way back we stopped at the famous Bondi Beach, before embarking on more shopping. Then it was back to pack and get ready to depart the next morning. What an amazing week combined with great weather, up to 20 degrees most days apart from one day of rain.