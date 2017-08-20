Sculpting with petals

HYDRANGEA-inspired pieces currently being produced by Whakatane sculptor Pam Mossman are garnering plenty of attention.

Pam says the concept for the ornamental pieces, ornately formed with dozens of tiny hand-sculpted petals, evolved out of a previous concept she was developing – recreating sea-bed organisms.

“I was in the middle of that when I realised the pieces I was holding looked like tiny little flowers,” she says. “I absolutely love hydrangeas, and that is what they became.”

As well as the larger, round blooms that were first to appear, Pam is now creating the flower representations in smaller heart forms and in soft, muted colours as well as the original white. She says the pieces have been a pleasure to make. “I love making beautiful things.”

Taking the flower concept further, her latest creation, bearing little resemblance to its predecessor, is a towering, gangly recreation of a foxglove, inspired, Pam says, by a “huge” foxglove found in the bush in Ruatoki, and photographed by her friend.

Several of Pam’s pieces are currently being displayed as part of the annual Whakatane Society of Arts and Crafts exhibition at Te Koputu a te Whanga a Toi – the foxglove, some of her larger hydrangea blooms, and two sculpted heads, the female of which is wearing what appears to be a fussy old-fashioned bathing cap that on closer inspection, and in keeping with the theme, is a hydrangea-like bloom of tiny petals.

Pam comes from an artistic family. Her mother, she says, was a great painter and art has always been a part of her life – a trait also clear in her own grown children, all artists in one form or another.

But it was a night class in Whakatane held “back when the government funded schools to run them” where Pam found her niche. “I took a class in pottery, and I liked that. Then I took another class that gave an insight into how to build a sculpture and I just loved it.”

Also known for her painting – with one in the current exhibition – it is her fine work with clay that she is currently focusing on, though it’s hard to imagine how she finds the time.

Working full-time – with some sanctioned “wag days” for her art – Pam is also president of the Whakatane Society of Arts and Crafts, and was responsible for establishing the Art House Markets – from March through October. Every fourth Sunday the Art House, the home of the society on the corner of McAllister and Short streets, is transformed into an indoor and outdoor art market. A venue not only for society members to sell their work, but for any artist in the Bay of Plenty, or beyond.

“As long as the work was produced in New Zealand, they are welcomed,” says Pam. An exhibition is scheduled at the Art House this weekend to coincidence with the Beacon Business and Leisure Show.

The Arts and Crafts society has around 150 members and hosts numerous regular workshops and grounds. “The groups are wonderful,” Pam says. “They include people of all abilities and we all just mentor each other. We do a lot of laughing,” she says.

Currently, groups run for painting, quilting, fibre art, pottery, woodcraft, weaving, decoupage, and papercraft. “New members are always welcomed,” says Pam.

The society’s current exhibition at Te Koputu a te Whanga a Toi runs until October 15.