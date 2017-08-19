Splashdown in the Mentawais

WAKING each morning just steps from one of the international surf community’s most revered breaks was “like a dream” for top Whakatane surfer, and New Zealand representative, Jared Gebert.

Returning last week from a month-long stay in the famed Mentawai Islands, it’s now a short break at home for the 17-year-old student before heading to Japan for the 2017 World Junior Surfing Championship next month.

Jared will be one of four competitors representing New Zealand in the under-18 division at the event being held in Hyuga, a port city on the east coast of the island of Kyushu. His selection follows a strong performance last year, competing in the New Zealand under-16 team when the Junior World Championship was held in Portugal.

Preparing for the upcoming world champs, Jared says he’s not yet sure what to expect. “People think Japan sounds like an unlikely place for a surf event, they’re surprised it’s being held there. But Japan is known for really good surf,” he says, pointing out that the country will also be hosting the 2020 Olympics, when surfing will make its Olympic debut. These events will be held in a different region, about 40 kilometres from the centre of Tokyo in the coastal region of Chiba.

Life is always a juggling act for Jared, balancing his academic work at Trident High School, the commitments that come with his role of deputy head boy, his multi-sport events and other outdoor pursuits, and above all, his competitive surfing. And next year is promising to bring new challenges.

Currently in his final year of high school, Jared is aiming to begin tertiary study at University of Auckland’s School of Engineering. “I haven’t been accepted yet though. I’m still waiting,” he says. Choosing Auckland because it’s in striking distance of Raglan and Piha and a host of other favourite surf spots, Jared says its proximity to home in Ohope is also a big factor.

Learning to surf at age seven, the waves of West End are now a second home to Jared. Mum, Michelle, and Dad, Paul, recall the early signs of what was to flourish into a consuming passion over the following years. At an early age, Michelle says Jared learned to check the weather and surf conditions online, and “every morning, that’s the first thing he’d do when he got up”. Learning to play guitar at the time, he would famously tell his parents that “all I ever want to do in my life is surf, and play guitar”.

He laughs at his comments now. While they were not far off in some respects – he still loves to play guitar, and surfing is indeed his great passion – Jared’s academic life is also extremely important to him. “It’s my forte,” he says. “I really enjoy it”. Looking forward to university study next year, and recognising there will be changes to his schedule, Jared says he’s hoping to continue competing.

The recent trip to the Mentawai Islands came about through a friend in the surfing community whose family had moved from New Zealand, taking over the management of one of the surf-camps the islands are known for.

Reaching the remote Indonesian archipelago after flying to Padang in western Sumatra, then travelling four hours by boat to the region commonly known as “The Mentawais”, Jared says he had to pinch himself to make sure it was real. Spending every day on the breaks he had always dreamed of, and with surf that was “better than anything I’ve ever seen,” Jared says the experience was “just incredible”.

He says the powerful but consistent Mentawai waves provide a rare opportunity for a surfer – “you can practise a particular move over and over again”. Typically in surfing, every wave is different. “Normally, you can’t do something, and think that went well, I’ll do it again, because the next wave is never the same. But the breaks in the Mentawai’s are so consistent that you could actually practise something a few times in a row.”

With all those breaks being “reef breaks” though, Jared says you need to take care. Falling off a board near the shore poses its own risks – landing on sharp, jagged rock as opposed to a sandy shore. “There’s no medical centre,” he says, so unless it’s a major emergency requiring a helicopter transfer, it’s four hours by boat to a doctor. “The area is fairly primitive. There are just a few little villages. No electric power or anything like that, though solar power and generators supply everything.”

The Mentawais attract “all the big names,” Jared says, with many of them having accommodation permanently reserved in one of the surf-camps. “Most of the camps are booked out a year in advance,” he says, although other options are often available.

As well as surfing every day, Jared says he was also given the opportunity to train as a surf guide for the camp. Learning about the breaks in the region, the weather conditions, which area is best in which conditions, how to look after the guests and their gear, and the boat that transported them to a new break each day. “I was so lucky,” he says. “It was a golden opportunity because every day, people from all over the world are applying for a position like that in the Mentawais”. It gives an added advantage if he chooses to look for a similar position in the future.

Back at home though, Jared is full of praise for the local developing surf talent. “There are several young surfers who are doing really well, and they’re a great group of people to be with.” The comment resonates with his answer to what do you enjoy the most about the sport?

“I just love being in the ocean. It keeps me fit, and feels good. You can get away from everyone and everything if you want to, but at the same time, you can just hang out with a cool group of friends if you want to”. And in line with the engineering future that Jared sees for himself, he says “learning and looking for the best lines to get the best waves” is a challenge he always enjoys. “Being moved along by something that is not man-made” is amazing.

It’s clear that continuing to excel in the sport is unlikely to change for Jared Gebert, any time soon.