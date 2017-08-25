Spotlight home – Single-level home ticks all the boxes

LOCATED in one of Whakatane’s most sought-after cul-de-sacs, close to schools, hospital and shops, there is much more to this three-bedroom house than can be seen from the street.

The immaculate, single-level, L-shaped home has a discreet street presence. A tidy lawn framed with easy-care shrubs fronts the brick-and-tile house and a short driveway leads to the double, internal-access garage.

However, once through the front door, it becomes clear it is a very spacious family home with an ambience all its own. A separate sleep-out in the backyard makes it even more spacious.

A large, open-plan lounge and dining area and farmhouse-sized kitchen takes up one wing of the home, with sliding doors opening to the backyard, which is fully-fenced and completely private.

A veranda-style shelter matching the L shape of the house encloses a large outdoor entertainment area on two sides, with transparent vinyl blinds trapping the sun to form a conservatory. A pizza oven is set up to one side, making this area a great venue for many memorable occasions.

The kitchen has all the modern conveniences and the old ones, including a large, walk-in pantry and windows overlooking the backyard. The lounge has both a free-standing woodfire and a heatpump, with another heatpump in the hallway leading to the three large bedrooms and the bathroom.

Two of the bedrooms have sliding doors leading out to the backyard veranda area, and all have large wardrobes.

The large, practical bathroom is divided into two areas, one a wet area with shower and toilet, perfect for anyone with mobility problems, and the second a carpeted area with bath. Both areas have their own vanities and are adjoined.

An extra large laundry and utility room along with attic storage space above the garage completes the home.

In the beautifully landscaped backyard is a recently redecorated, concrete block room which would make a great office or general utility room and has its own heat pump. A workshop or storage shed is situated behind it.

The backyard has extensive raised vegetable gardens, which include an asparagus patch and fruit trees include feijoa, peach, mandarin, tangelo, lemonade, lime and kaffir lime.

This property must be viewed to be appreciated.

DISCREET: From the street view, passers by could be fooled into thinking this was a much smaller house. PIZZA OVEN: The outdoor entertaining area comes with this fabulous pizza oven.

