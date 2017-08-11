Spotlight home – Tidy townhouse ideal for retirement

THIS spacious two-bedroom townhouse, built in 2000, is in immaculate condition and would make a fantastic retirement property.

Built in brick with a tile roof, this road-front property in a block of three is superbly positioned for someone wanting to sit and watch the world go by.

Plenty of off-street parking provides space for a motorhome, caravan or boat, while the internal-access garage means security and ease of access for day-to-day living.

A private courtyard garden off the open-plan living area is east facing so is a great place to soak up the morning sun or to cool off on hot summer afternoons. A small goldfish pond with a water feature adds to the relaxed vibe.

The generously-proportioned kitchen has a large, walk-in pantry, which has a handy power point for appliances.

Double sinks, a dishwasher and a high breakfast bar that screens off all the behind-the-scenes clutter from the open-plan dining and lounge areas make this a well-thought-out area.

There is plenty of space for a family-sized dining table and the lounge has ranchsliding doors opening to the front yard and also the courtyard to the side of the house.

Two large bedrooms have double wardrobes and share a lovely tiled bathroom with bath and shower. The toilet is separate and generously sized.

A heat pump is combined with a new ventilation system to keep the home dry and warm. The laundry is integrated into the garage, with a door leading out to a tidy clothesline and wheelie bin area.

The front lawn is easy care and tidy, with a couple of citrus trees.

Properties this close to Kopeopeo and Whakatane Hospital are always in high demand, so head along to this weekend’s open home to view.

PRIVATE: This private courtyard has a small goldfish pond and water feature making it a soothing place to relax. OUTDOOR LIVING: The open-plan living area opens to a private courtyard garden.

Harcourts

1/68 Salonika Street, Whakatane

Agent: Stuart Lougher

Phone: 07 308 6359 or 027 4988 864

Price: $447,000

Open home: Sunday, 1pm to 1.45pm