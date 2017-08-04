Spotlight home – Woodlands home ideal for family

THE interesting thing about this Opotiki property is it’s 1960s on the outside, but 2020 on the inside.

Outside you have that childhood space and glory of living in a quarter-acre, fully-fenced section – with a playhouse even – and inside you’ve got the life of a content grown-up.

This Woodlands Road property is expected to easily sell itself, with this write-up being “just for the record”.

The combined kitchen, dining and lounge area is just glorious and you have a “where do I sign” experience upon entering.

This weatherboard house has been expanded from the original build, allowing for a more creative use of space and it’s immediately apparent when you walk into the fully refurbished lounge-and-kitchen.

You have a double oven and a double-drawer dishwasher, as well as a nice breakfast bar and a dining area. There’s an induction cook top and a microwave oven in a special spot.

Wall-to-wall carpet in the lounge area and the Kent woodburner makes for a warm environment, and there’s a heat transfer system that allows you to move the excess heat into all three bedrooms when you retire for the evening. Nice drapes and roller blinds ensure privacy and heat retention.

The master bedroom has an en suite and a walk-in wardrobe.

There are three bedrooms all up, with an additional alcove that can be used as a study.

The main bathroom has both a bathtub and a separate shower.

On the quarter-acre section you will find a separate garage with a workshop space as well as the aforementioned playhouse.

There’s also a nicely-hidden away corner for breakfasts and summer evening dinners.

You really need to see the inside of this property, and once you do you’ll see how perfectly the outside fits.

STYLISH: Relax in the evenings in this spacious modern lounge. SPACIOUS: There is plenty of room for cooking and dining in this super-sized kitchen.

Harcourts

77 Woodlands Road, Opotiki

Agent: Barry Hennessy

Phone: 07 3155245 or 0274 158 269

Price: $395,000

Viewing: By appointment