Swap your crop

TOO many oranges left hanging on the tree? Spinach or zucchini patch supplying more than you can eat? Parsley and mint too abundant?

You can always exchange it for produce you need at the twice monthly Crop Swap events being held in Whakatane.

The Crop Swap concept is not new. Environmental educator Louise Shaw, a former teacher, who initiated the event in Whakatane recently, says the formalised exchange of produce known as Crop Swap has been successfully operating in other New Zealand regions for some time, and in America, Australia and the United Kingdom, for years.

“In the past, swapping produce between neighbours and friends was common practice, but these days it’s not so common,” Louise says. “The

Crop Swap event sets up a venue so those exchanges can easily happen. It’s a simple concept really. It’s about sharing, about reciprocity. It enables people to bring along their surplus home-grown produce, and trade it for something else.”

While still in its infancy in Whakatane, the events are proving popular, with the cultural mix of people taking part resulting in a wide variety of produce. “Sometimes many of us won’t even know what a particular vegetable is, let alone how to grow or cook it,” says Louise, an avid gardener and permaculturist.

Which is where another benefit of the event comes in. “Everyone learns something, whether it’s gardening tips or information about new foods and how to prepare them. Someone brought in sugarcane recently and told us how to grow it successfully and how to cook it. We had edible geraniums last week, galangal and kaffir lime leaves. And as well as the more common produce, we get lots of beautiful heirloom fruits too.”

Seeds, seedlings, cuttings or young trees also feature, with canes of an heirloom raspberry arriving recently. And crop swappers say trading is not limited to fruit and vegetables. Nuts and eggs are popular items, with home preserves and baking making an appearance too.

The events are loosely connected to Eastbay Timebank where traders can exchange produce for service, or vice versa. Eastbay Timebank co-ordinator Cherie Conrad says a table is set aside for Timebank members, who can also trade for any other items that had not been exchanged before trading time ended.

Regular participants of the event say that how popular the events become will depend on demand. Knowledge has so far been spread by word of mouth and on Facebook page Green Screening Whakatane.

Since its inception in Whakatane three months ago, Crop Swap – which now has its own Facebook page – has regularly operated on the first and third Wednesday of each month, in the new Pou Whakaaro Community Building opposite Mitre 10. At noon, traders arrive, set up their produce and socialise until 12.30pm, when trading opens for the following 30 minutes.

Saving our seeds

WHAKATANE will host two films over the coming weeks, both with the subject of preserving seeds at their heart.

The first of these, SOS: Save Our Seeds, is a New Zealand-made documentary by The Localising Food Project, and is being screened in Whakatane this Monday.

Producer Robina McCurdy is touring the country with the film, and hosting question and answer sessions afterwards. She says the documentary addresses the impact of industrialised food monopolies and looks at why our food security is now reliant upon local community-scale seed systems.

In its portrayal of inspirational seed savers and sharing initiatives happening throughout New Zealand, the film features, among others,

Eastern Bay seed collectors Poihaere Morris and Shane O’Leary.

Robina has been involved in community development, organic growing, and permaculture design for the past 25 years.

The film has been brought to the region by Green Screening Whakatane – a collective that supports green initiatives, and use their Facebook page to alert people of upcoming events.

The screening of SOS: Save Our Seeds will be held this Monday, August 28 at 6.30pm at Pou Whakaaro, 40 Te Tahi Street.

The second movie SEED: The Untold Story, is being shown at Whakamax Movies on The Strand, in association with Green Screening Whakatane. The internationally multi award-winning film will be shown at a special screening in September.

The film explores biotech chemical company control of most of our seeds and follows the story of passionate seed keepers protecting our 12,000-year-old food legacy.

Directors Jon Betz and Taggart Siegel say the film project began after an article appeared in National Geographic magazine, reporting 94 percent of vegetable seeds available in 1903 have since disappeared.

The film has received critical acclaim since its release earlier this year.

Made by the creators of earlier films The Real Dirt on Farmer Brown (2005) and Queen of the Sun: What Are the Bees Telling Us? (2010), directors of the films say SEED: The Untold Story, “completes a trilogy of films that uncover the invisible connections between our food, and the natural world”.