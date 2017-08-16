Taneatua squash opposition to claim title

A BUNCH of “retired wannabes” wrote their own underdog story at the weekend.

The Taneatua Squash Club won the C-grade women’s Bay of Plenty Superchamps title in Whakatane after entering the eight-team tournament as the sixth seed.

Taneatua stormed through pool play where they dispatched second and third seeds Geyser City and Katikati as well as neighbours Whakatane to qualify for the semi-finals.

There they played number one seed Devoy, from Tauranga, and won 3-2. Tanetaua completed a remarkable three days with a 3-2 win over Taupo in Sunday’s final.

Taneatua’s championship team included Janie Pailing, Lisa Robertson, Kas Peterson, Chantelle Musgrave, Jess Lees and Justine Jones.

Jones said their effort wasn’t bad for a bunch of retired wannabes.

“We were up against some fast and on-to-it 16-year-olds. We were seeded sixth, so we weren’t expected to win and didn’t really put pressure on ourselves because we went in as underdogs.

“I think we were in the right position to feel relaxed about it. Each player put a little bit of pressure on themselves, because you want to do good for your team.

“We also had great supporters come down and cheer for us, which helped.”

Regional events were held throughout the grades at Bay of Plenty clubs and Taneatua was the only Eastern Bay club to claim victory.

Winners of each tournament progress to national finals at the end of September. Taneatua will represent the Bay of Plenty at the C grade national championships in Auckland.

“We are all really good friends and a real good team,” Jones said.

“A few of us have been to nationals and the real training begins now. I don’t think we will approach nationals any different than we did with this rournament.

“We will just train hard and give it a blast.”

