Tokyo Swallows! Hai! Hai!

OKAY, the first thing you need to know is that “Hai!” means “Yes!” in Japanese. The exclamation point is very important because it’s not “Hai.” It’s “Hai! Hai!” so you say it with enthusiasm.

“Hai!” is a fun word – it’s playful and strong and full of vigour. If you visit Japan, a great place to find the “Hai!” of this great country is at the professional baseball games, as my wife Sujata and I did when we visited Tokyo last summer.

Before we left for Japan, one of my American friends told me that Japanese baseball games were something to see – a real insight into the culture. So, one Sunday afternoon as we were walking around Tokyo, Sujata said, “Let’s go to a baseball game tonight”. A short time later, we had tickets in hand for a twilight game between the Tokyo Swallows and the Hanshin (Osaka) Tigers.

We arrived at the stadium about a half hour before first pitch and as we approached the gates I heard a very loud marching band and couldn’t help but wonder aloud, “a marching band at a baseball game?”

When we got inside the ballpark, I noticed that there were actually two marching bands – one for the Swallows and the other for the Tigers, I presumed. I looked onto the field and noticed something else rather strange: cheerleaders. “Are we in the right place?” I asked my wife.

She checked the tickets with mock seriousness and announced that, yes, we were in the right place. This, too, I have to say, is one of the great things about visiting Japan: you never really know what you are going to get, but if you just stick with it, whatever it is, it turns out to be pretty cool.

Our seats were on the first base line about halfway between first base and the right field wall. Pretty good seats for the equivalent of $30 New Zealand. We had been walking around all day – my legs were tired and I really wanted to try an Ebisu – the premium beer of Sapporo – so I looked around for the beer man.

In the United States, where I’m from, the beer man is a staple of all major league baseball and professional football games: He trudges up and down the stairs with pre-poured, cheap American beers and after you turn over your hard-earned cash to him, he sloshes half of the beer in your lap before you’re able to grab it.

Here, though, in the Tokyo Stadium, I couldn’t find the beer guy. The closest thing I saw to any beer delivery service was lithe, 20-something-year-old girls in brightly-coloured uniforms carrying kegs on their backs and pouring the beer from the keg into a cup as the customers ordered. They gracefully handed out the fresh pours with smiles and “konnichiwas” and they ran up and down the steps with the energy of marathon runners.

My wife and I noticed all this at the same time and in unison we cried out, “Hai! Hai!” We both waved our hands like first-graders who know the answer to the question the teacher just asked and, within seconds, there was a lovely beer girl pouring us an Ebisu.

I felt like I had already gotten my money’s worth and the game hadn’t even begun.

With all the excitement about the suds I sort of lost track of what was happening on the field and in the stands. My wife told me that when she purchased the tickets, the attendant asked if we wanted seats on the home or away side. Kind of a strange question for a professional baseball game, right?

She, rightly, chose the home side and until I started focusing on the larger surroundings I didn’t realise that we were sitting in a sea of white and blue and green shirts – the colours of the Swallows, it turned out. I let my gaze cross the field and there across the third base line and throughout left and into centre field was a sea of yellow and white – the colours of the Tigers.

Between innings, the cheerleaders for the Swallows and then the Tigers ran out onto the field and danced to Japanese pop songs. The Swallows’ mascot hammed it up with the cheerleaders, as mascots are wont to do.

When they were finished, fans of the Swallows started singing a panoply of fight songs that, from what I could tell, were paeans to their home team. I found these fight songs to be the most interesting parts of the game.

I don’t know whether or not the Japanese have a good sense of rhythm, but judging from the display they put on here, I’d say they do indeed.

All of the fight songs began with a kind of rhythmic build up. The band would lay out the tune and the fans picked up with the band clapping their hands.

Many people came to the game with two smallish baseball bats that I quickly realised were made of a hard plastic. They would whack the bats together so the clapping hands, the music from the band, the singing and the whacking bats all occasioned a wonderfully organised cacophony.

As the Swallows’ band and fans were belting out their fight songs, the Tigers’ side patiently waited and when the Swallows were finished, the Tigers’ band and fans started up with their own fight songs.

It went on and on like this for the entire time that we were in the stadium and I’m sure that as the game went into the late innings, the singing, playing and clapping got even more robust.

Japanese baseball may not be as exciting as New Zealand rugby, but if you ever find yourself wandering around Tokyo or Osaka, Hiroshima or any other Japanese city with a professional baseball team, I would definitely recommend going to see a game.

Eric Fretz

-Contributed