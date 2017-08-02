World cup in sight for Black Ferns

STACEY Waaka cannot contain her excitement for the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

The Ruatoki midfielder is part of the 28-women squad that flew out to Ireland yesterday ahead of next week’s tournament.

Competing at the tournament completes a solid comeback for the 21-year-old. She ended a lengthy injury layoff in June when she played for the Black Ferns in the International Women’s Rugby Series against Canada, Australia and England.

Waaka had targeted the world cup as one of her major goals and said she was excited for the tournament.

“The Rugby World Cup is the highest possible achievement you can get to playing this sport so I am extremely excited to be given this opportunity.”

Waaka’s running game has been vital to her success and has been evident from her time as a snappy first-five for Whakatane High School.

“Personally I have just been trying to nail my core skills as a back because I know if I do my job right then it will rub off on my teammates and together it will all kind of flow.

“I wish to play the best that I can and walk off the field knowing I put my best foot forward each game, despite the end result of winning or losing – preferably winning.”

The Black Ferns have won four Women’s Rugby World Cup titles, in 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2010.

“The goal for the team is obviously to win and bring that world cup home but another main one is to just represent our country with pride and inspiring our nation by playing good rugby and showcasing that we as women can play a male-dominated sport.

“We want to continue to grow the legacy that has been paved for us by past players.”

New Zealand have Canada, Hong Kong and Wales alongside them in pool A, but their biggest competition is likely to come from defending champions, and world number one, England.

The tournament is split into three pools, with the three pool winners and the best runner-up qualifying for the semi-finals.

New Zealand’s loss to Ireland in pool play cost them a top-four place at the previous tournament.

“I don’t feel a lot of pressure as this is my first time playing in a World Cup,” Waaka said.

“I am also one of the youngest players so my focus is just on playing the game as good as I can.

“I try not to worry about what the opposition do too much but instead focus on what I can do and what I can control because that will determine what the outcome may potentially be.”

The Black Ferns’ opening game is against Wales on August 9; they play Hong Kong on August 13 and Canada on August 17. The semi-finals will be played on August 22 and the final on August 26.

adyn.ogle@whakatanebeacon.co.nz