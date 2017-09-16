Bright lights in September

AS we head towards our spring equinox on September 23 with the sun crossing the Equator to spend the next six months on our side, there is a very noticeable lengthening of the days.

As a result the spring growth really takes off. In the shortening nights, the grandeur of the Milky Way has now progressed markedly to the west on its relentless journey around the South Celestial Pole with the constellation of Scorpio now found high overhead.

If you are facing south, Scorpio’s sting is now the right way up. The centre of our galaxy, in the constellation of Sagittarius, is just south east of the sting – right overhead.

Planet Jupiter, just north of Spica, is well to the west and a long way off now, soon to be lost from sight behind the sun once more, due to Earth’s 29.8 kilometre per second orbit. The same is happening with Saturn, at present right under Scorpio. The best months for viewing our major planets have passed. However, Saturn still presents a fascinating view in the telescope, especially for first time viewers, being high overhead.

Saturn is due to be the centre of heightened attention with the space vehicle Cassini about to end its fabulous mission on the 15th due to running out of fuel after giving mankind it’s best ever images of Saturn, it’s rings, moons and atmosphere. After being launched 20 years ago and taking seven years to reach and commence orbiting Saturn, it will now be burned by friction in the giant planet’s atmosphere.

Cassini’s initial weight was seven tonnes and it reached a maximum speed of 67,860kph aided by the gravity of Saturn as it initially closed in.

This was finally reduced on April 6 to 66,240kph to enable its orbit to pass through the gap between the planet and the inside of the band of rings. The radio information and telemetric signals from Cassini take an average of 84 minutes to reach Earth and vice versa, travelling at the speed of light.

The main bright lights in the north are the prominent stars Vega, due north, then low in line across to the west are Arcturus in Bootes and Spica in Virgo with Jupiter close by, due west. Higher and to the north east is star Altair in Sagittarius to round out the main objects there.

In the morning, Venus has entered the glare of the sun until it appears in the evening sky once again. Early risers will be treated to the sight of Pleiades (Matariki), just west of north, ahead of Taurus, which giant star Aldebaran is part of.

Then the well-known Orion the Hunter, more familiar to us in the southern hemisphere as The Pot. There are some interesting stars here as well. Brilliant Rigel and red giant Betelgeuse either side of Orion. While over to the north east, is the brightest star in our skies, Sirius-Canis Major, the eye of the hunter’s dog at just under nine light years distant.

Turning to the south east, the Southern Cross appears now low and climbing away from the horizon. You can pick out the False Cross higher up and still higher is the bright and giant star, Canopus, in the constellation of Pictor.

The Magellanic Clouds will be easier to find as well, nearing their highest point. So the great spectacle of the five planets together in the evening skies of the autumn of 2016 has left them scattered far and wide, right across the hemispheres of both night and day during the following months.

This is why the ancients, in their lack of knowledge, named them “the wandering stars”. In time, they were found to be planets like us, orbiting a star.

We are very proud that the Whakatane Observatory is one of the best in the central North Island promoting a science that encompasses a very wide range of disciplines.

The huge team behind the successful Cassini project here is just one example. Another is that your television programmes are all relayed from satellites now. This is an exciting time to expand your knowledge and you are most welcome to join our society to share it with us.