Canadian photographer clicks with Opotiki

PROFESSIONAL Canadian photographer Amanda Stewart, whose work is showcased on this page, is happy to have received her work visa.

In September, she and her family will have been in New Zealand for two years. “We came to New Zealand as an adventure for our family,” she said.Her husband Noah Stewart-Webb works as a dairy farm manager and the couple’s two children, attend Waiotahe Valley School.

“Now that I have received my work visa, I can take advantage of all the beautiful scenery around me,” Amanda says.

Having lived on a small tourist island on the west coast of British Columbia, Amanda has worked with wedding photography, children and families.

“We had many families coming to spend their vacation on the island.”

Having been bitten by the photography bug as a teenager, Amanda travelled to New York City in her 20s for an internship that exposed her to the fashionable sides of photography.

“I started my company Penny Apple Photography in Canada in 2011,” she says. “I am excited about photographing in New Zealand.”

Another excitement factor about New Zealand for her is the fruit and vegetables. “There are so many varieties here, and last year we grew huge artichokes.”

When she is not taking photos or working in her garden, Amanda volunteers at the school and she’s also a volunteer at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“In the youth group we sing, dance, do sport and teach the children how to cook.”

Amanda says she is also impressed by the strength of Maori culture in the Eastern Bay.

“The Eastern Bay is a beautiful area geographically and culturally,” she says.