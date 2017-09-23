Carnivore goes meat-free – and survives

BEACON sports reporter Adyn Ogle took up Bowel Cancer New Zealand’s challenge to go meat free for seven days. Meat Free Week is the society’s way to grow awareness of bowel cancer and help New Zealanders reduce their risk. The World Cancer Research Foundation shows bowel cancer risk increases by 17 percent per 100 grams of red meat and 18 percent per 50g of processed meat consumed per day.

THE thought of seven days without meat would be simple for some - not me. It might sound crazy to say that in one week I learned a lot from this experience, but I certainly did.

If I am being really honest, my inclination towards red meat is a borderline addiction. So, heading into a week without meat, I was apprehensive, to say the least. I had fears that it would make me ill, or sap my life force. I was wrong. The biggest thing I learned in the seven days was that if you want to change, it is pretty easy.

I figured if I told enough people about what I was doing, it would somehow make me more accountable. To make it work I not only needed to fully buy into it myself, but I needed the help of Mrs Sports Reporter as well.

She put together some amazing meals. When I told her what I was doing, she was eager to try out some dishes that she thought I would never be keen on. Maybe that was an indicator of my mindset. To say I am a conservative eater is an understatement, so a dinner where the centerpiece is baby spinach was probably not a life goal of mine.

The birth of our son three years ago changed the household dramatically and we have probably not eaten as well as we should have in that time.

Knowing all of this, it was in the back of my mind that, at 36 years old, I should be better, not just for my own wellbeing but to adopt better habits to pass on to my son.

Through the week I also did not drink any beer and cut back on coffee and ate better snack foods. Some of the things I found easier was just to have water beside me at work and at home. I found it reduced the urge to snack and drink coffee. Although I did have a container of nuts on my desk as well.

Another major revelation for me was just how tasty, and filling, meals could be without meat. Haloumi, ricotta and courgettes have not been regular dietary features for me, so to experience that was a lesson in itself.

The first couple of days were easy, again made easier by my brilliant wife. By day four I was starting to feel a little different but had no desire to go chow down on a big plate of ribs or a 400-gram steak. I missed my bacon for breakfast on the weekend mornings but continued through to Sunday evening without any hiccups and could easily have continued. But a Sunday roast at the in-laws’ marked the end of my little experiment.

Going forward, we will try to implement what we have learned into our lives in the hope that it becomes habit. It may be that we have a vegetarian meal once a week, or take one of the dishes we had and add a bit of meat to it.

What started as a joke with the editor has hopefully turned into a positive change for me and my family. It opened my eyes to some new things and taught me that change is not that hard.

Here are some of the delicious dinners I had, courtesy of my talented wife: