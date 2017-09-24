East Coast voters back Tolley

ANNE Tolley has identified three key goals she wants to achieve during her next term as the Member of Parliament for the East Coast electorate.

Mrs Tolley won the seat, which she held last time, with 15615 votes, a lead of more than 4600 over Labour party candidate Kiri Allan. She was in Gisborne to watch the results roll in, and today she was celebrating by spending time with her family.

When the Beacon called she had been out for breakfast with her son and daughter and two grandchildren, and was going to spend the afternoon by enjoying the sunshine with a picnic.

Mrs Tolley said the result was vindication for her and her team, many who had travelled from Whakatane to Gisborne.

"It is pleasing to know that people support me to continue on as the local MP. You work hard for you electorate and it is nice to know that people recognise that.

"But also the party vote shows us that generally people support the direction we are taking."

Mrs Tolley's party - National - won 46 per cent of the vote and appear to have the best position to form a Government. However, with special votes still to be counted and coalition conversations to occur the result will not be known for some time.

Mrs Tolley said she was scheduled to attend a cabinet meeting tomorrow and a caucus meeting on Tuesday, where she expected to receive more information.

However, she said she had already set three goals for this term - to support the Edgecumbe recovery, continue to aid the Opotiki harbour development and lobby for a second bridge for Whakatane.

