Face-saving secrets of kefir

LAYING explosive lines in the searing heat of a Western Australia summer and developing an innovative new skincare range appear to have little in common. But for recently-returned Edgecumbe woman Iessa Forrest the two occupations have featured highly in recent years.

Returning last year after 14 years away, Iessa said goodbye to her many years in the Western Australia mining industry working as a “shot-firer assistant” and as a driver of the mammoth mining dump trucks, capable of loading up 250 tonne.

Arriving home in time to experience her childhood home in Edgecumbe being devastated by flood waters, with everything her father had in the house lost, Iessa set about supporting her father and the community, alongside continuing to bring a dream to fruition. In May of this year, the dream was finally realised.

Following a long research and development phase, Iessa has launched Coby-k - a skincare range using the hailed super probiotic, kefir grains. Believed to contain powerful probiotic properties, Iessa says kefir replaces good bacteria that naturally reside on the skin but are often lost through the use of products containing harsh ingredients. “Kefir contains lactic acids. They act like a natural exfoliant, ungluing dead skin cells and feeding and smoothing the skin.”

It was Iessa’s poor health that initially led her on a crusade for answers, and ultimately led her to the discovery of kefir – a product she says brought startling results to her health and also, she later found, to her skin. “I just tried it because nothing else had ever worked. I’d had skin problems for a long time.” Smoothing the kefir milk on her face, just because it felt good and was doing wonders for her health, led to the discovery that it cleared her problematic skin as well.

Iessa says for almost three years, her health had been steadily deteriorating. “I never knew what was wrong,” she says. I’d always think, ‘oh, I’m not getting enough sleep,’ or ‘I must be needing to eat better,’ or, ‘oh, I shouldn’t have had that drink last night’. I was always looking for reasons to try to explain why I felt so bad.”

Developing significant gut problems, she had got to the point where she could barely eat. “I always felt full, and nauseous and tired. I’d have aches and pains all over, I couldn’t really sleep, and then I started getting migraines.” Struggling to keep working, Iessa visited a medical centre in Perth where the culprit was finally revealed.

Tests revealed Iessa had produced a substantial overgrowth of helicobacter pylori, a common bacteria found in the gut in much smaller proportions. The high level of the bacteria had resulted in gastroenteritis. “The bacteria level is commonly checked by doctors because it has shown to be linked to developing stomach ulcers and stomach cancer,” she says. She was prescribed a course of strong antibiotics, but the condition remained unchanged.

In the years that followed, Iessa says she tried everything. “All the special diets, all the supplements.” But nothing worked until she came across kefir grains.

The grains are a combination of yeasts and bacteria that form a powerful live probiotic culture. The culture is then combined with milk, left to ferment for 24 hours, and drunk as a pourable form of yoghurt. The grains are believed to reintroduce certain bacteria to the gut, balancing bacteria levels.

For Iessa, kefir grains brought her the first sign of improvement she’d had, which continued until she was completely better. “It was so exciting to finally feel well again.”

However, Iessa’s skin, which had become steadily worse throughout her illness, with adult acne and dryness, was improving at a lesser rate.

“I knew it was all connected, and when I heard of people using kefir products on their skin, I thought I might just try putting the straight kefir milk on my face”. The results, Iessa says, took her by surprise. “It has just been amazing”. Inspired by her success with kefir, Iessa wanted to share her discovery.

“I started off trying to bottle the live active culture but it didn’t work because it’s live, and it would force the tops off the containers.”

Discovering the grains could be freeze dried and stay live but dormant was the breakthrough she was looking for.

Now using freeze-dried kefir grains, which become active when the user combines them with a little water, Iessa has developed a range of four products – a herb infused facial oil, overnight face mask and body balm, and a face and body cleanser.

Marketing her small-batched hand-made products through social media, and selling through Valour & Tonic, and Nature Zone in Whakatane, Iessa says she’d like to develop the range further, and ultimately, to branch out into blends of milk kefir powder super foods that can be added to smoothies.

Launching her brand as Coby-K, Iessa says she derived the name from SCOBY (Symbiotic Colonies of Bacteria and Yeast) as kefir grains are commonly known as.

“I dropped the S, and added a k to stand for, of course, kefir.”