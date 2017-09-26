Family recalls century of change

THE Clark family celebrated a century of continuous farming at their Waimana property along with friends, neighbours and employees last weekend.

Six generations of the family, including patriarch Paddy Clark, attended the Bell Road farm on Saturday. Almost 100 people were at the event.

The farm’s current owner Malcolm Clark said last April’s flooding, that devastated much of the Waimana, was not the first time weather had beset the area.

“Despite the storms, floods, droughts and earthquakes through the years – the most memorable happening on the farm was the lightning strikes that killed 29 cows in December of 1969,” he said.

From what was once a wetland, the dairy farm has undergone changes in the 100 years since the family settled there.

The swamp has long been drained and the grass species have been modified to better suit the needs of their stock.

Mr Clark said the farm was originally purchased by siblings Norman and Ernest Clark on August 15, 1917. Six months later, Norman bought out his brother. Soon after that he married Josephine Abbot and they set up a dairy farm.

“Although there is no record of when cows were first milked on the property, we are sure milk was supplied to a small cheese factory about a mile away until 1927,” he said.

With the introduction of milk separation, on-farm production was switched to cream supply, which was sent to the Opotiki Dairy Association. In 1965, they switched back to whole milk supply, he said.

All members of the family contributed to the farm’s improvement.

“My grandmother took a half share interest in the farm and added a neighbouring 20 hectares in 1930. This allowed them to better drain the lower areas,” he said.

It was not always good news and clear skies at the farm. Mr Clark said the 1930s economic crisis took its toll.

“During the depression, my grandfather lost interest in the farm and my grandmother took responsibility for the ongoing management of the property,” he said.

After only one year of secondary education, Norman and Josephine’s son Paddy returned to the farm that he leased until he and wife Frances purchased it in 1952.

“[He] did a lot of development work – refencing drainage, stumping and re-grassing,” he said.

In 1964, the purchase of a neighbouring 60ha required the building of a new 20-aside herringbone cowshed.

Mr Clark took over the operations of the original farm when his parents bought another Waimana dairy farm.

“I married in 1972 and commenced sharemilking in 1974,” he said.

In 1992, he purchased the farm outright and in 2001 added 40ha. He now 50/50 sharemilks with his brother.

“Production has steadily increased over recent years to now be in excess of 150,000kg milk solids,” he said.

