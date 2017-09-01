Feature home – Absolute beachfront in Ohope

Situated close to Ohope Beach village, step out your backdoor right on to New Zealand’s favourite beach.

IT'S not every day beachfront properties on Ohope’s Pohutukawa Avenue come on the market.

You won’t find a more ideal location than this 921-square-metre section, situated between Ohope village, with its cafes and shops, and Ohope Beach School.

Wake up to beautiful Ohope Beach right on your back doorstep and enjoy breathtaking seascape views from both levels of the two-storey, four-bedroom home.

With its own purpose-built boat shed at the road front, plenty of off-road parking for a caravan or camper and a semi-self-contained bedroom for guests or family downstairs, this home has everything the beach-dweller needs.

The downstairs living area comprises a large open-plan lounge, dining and kitchen facing the ocean with well-placed windows maximising the view and bi-fold doors opening to a wrap-around wooden deck.

Dining and kitchen are well set up for ease of living with double wall oven, dishwasher, stainless steel benchtops, a breakfast bar and lots of cupboard space, all well-proportioned for ease of living. An internal access double garage, a large downstairs bedroom with kitchenette and bathroom with wet area shower and a guest toilet make up the rest of the home.

This set up makes this home suitable for hosting home stays or as a retirement pad for an elderly parent.

There are three more bedrooms on the octagonal-shaped second floor, including the master bedroom with walk-through wardrobe and en suite bathroom.

This, along with one of the smaller bedrooms, faces the ocean with bi-fold doors opening to a wrap-around balcony.

The third bedroom also enjoys views of West End and Whale Island through a side window. A large family bathroom with bath, shower and toilet completes the top floor and there is plentiful cupboard space and storage throughout the home.

The well-established gardens include a wide variety of citrus and ornamental trees and a vegetable garden

Be sure to register your interest in this one quickly as it goes up for auction tomorrow at 12.30pm.

WAKE UP: The master suite is one of two bedrooms that open to the balcony. OUT TO SEA: The downstairs living area has panoramic views. BEACHFRONT: Ohope Beach on your doorstep … what more could you want?

Harcourts

151 Pohutukawa Avenue, Ohope

Agent: David Marshall

Phone: 07 308 6359 or 027 499 8481

Auction: Saturday, September 2, 12.30pm on site

Open home: Saturday, September 2, 12pm-12.30pm