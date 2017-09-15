Feature home – Coastal lifestyle with income built in

SITUATED on the spectacular Pacific Coast Highway, Tui Lodge is purpose built as a breakfast-homestay but would also make a luxurious family home.

WITH more than 1.2 hectares of gently-sloping, north facing land, elevated views of the ocean and stunning landscaped gardens, this 1998, one-of-a-kind property is the perfect place to get away from it all.

Sheltered from the south, this property provides a tropical micro-climate, which can be seen by the unprotected exotic plantings in the garden that flourish year-round.

The spacious, six-bedroom home was designed for the owners to host national and international guests looking for boutique, secluded and relaxing short-term accommodation while travelling. This property has certainly achieved this with many satisfied guests.

A new owner may decide to continue this business, as the property will be sold as a going concern with an extensive list of furnishings included. With six bedrooms and four bathrooms, the property would be equally suitable for someone looking for a large and luxurious family home.

Constructed in New Zealand native timber, the main building is restful and in tune with its surroundings. The central, hexagonal-shaped shared living area is a terrific place for visitors to mix and mingle around the free-standing wood-burning fire. This room, the large dining area, and downstairs bedroom suites open to a large north-facing veranda that stretches the width of the house.

There is a second living area upstairs next to the master bedroom suite for more private relaxation. Further features include a spacious and well-appointed kitchen, the dining area, main living room and the master suite, all that have direct access to the covered front veranda, just perfect even on a mid-winter’s day.

A double car garage with internal access along with a single attached carport provide ample parking. Extensive freestanding sheds and workshops not only provide great storage but would also be suitable for further business ventures.

Extensive gardens include a range of fruit trees, including bananas, pears and apples. There is even a pineapple tree. Most of the fresh produce the current owners serve up to their homestay visitors is grown in the sheltered vegetable garden. There are plenty of beautiful places for a stroll and a grazing paddock.

COMMUNAL AREA: The hexagonally-shaped main lounge is perfect for mixing and mingling. OUTDOOR FLOW: The deck overlooks palatial tropical gardens . OUTBUILDINGS: As well as the lodge this property has three large implement or boat sheds and a packing shed with workshop.

200-202 Copenhagen Road, Te Kaha

Agent: Rhys Mischefski

Phone: (07) 307 1595 or 027 457 1595

Price: Tender - November 30 2017

Viewing: By appointment