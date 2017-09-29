Feature home – Dream home has it all at the beach

Whether you are just starting out or looking to slow down, living the easy life close to the beach could be within your reach.

SITUATED on the beach side of Pohutukawa Avenue, this two-bedroom, single-level home has school, shops and doctors all within walking distance – not to forget the main attractions of Ohope Beach and Ohiwa Harbour.

The street view of this brick-and-tile home is pretty as a picture, from the letterbox in matching brick to the bowling green-smooth lawns and ornamental trees, and this care and thoughtfulness is replicated throughout.

Inside, the home is generously proportioned. A cobblestone path leads to the front door which is sheltered under wide eaves and opens to a partially tiled entrance hall. A handy coat cupboard is situated just inside the door.

Ahead are glass-paned double doors leading into a spacious lounge, with a wide north-facing bay window perfectly situated to frame the private courtyard garden. This garden, with shed and vegetable patch receives all day sun and is fully fenced for security and privacy.

A door from the living room leads out to a sheltered patio in the garden, and the open plan dining room and kitchen has a ranch slider providing outdoor flow.

The family-sized kitchen provides lots of bench space and east-facing windows to greet the morning sun. A large pantry, ceramic stove top and wall-oven, a dishwasher and space for a large fridge makes this a great kitchen for entertaining.

The bedrooms are both generously sized with lots of wardrobe space and feature the same bay windows as featured in the lounge. The bathroom has a shower stall, bath and vanity and the toilet is separate.

The hallway has two linen cupboards, one double-sized and connected to the hot water cupboard. Laundry and further storage is located in the internal access garage, off the kitchen, with a side door leading to the clothesline area.

A DVS system controls ventilation and fly screen door and window coverings are a handy added extra for a more comfortable summer. Plenty of off-street parking is available and lots of space for a campervan or boat.

Tidy gardens are easily maintained with brick edging built into a concrete mowing strip separating them from the lawn.

Whether you are looking for a property for your retirement years or just starting out, this home has it all.

