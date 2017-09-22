Feature home – Harbourside living offers natural appeal and luxurious living

This harbourside home caught the heart of its current owners. Its natural appeal, picturesque views and luxurious design is guaranteed to win the heart of its next owner.

STEPPING inside this luxurious home, be prepared to have your breath taken away by its natural appeal.

In almost every room you are greeted with outdoor elements – a stone feature wall or pristine views of the harbour, hills or ocean – creating a sense of being right amongst nature.

There is something special about this environment, so tranquil and peaceful and at times entertaining.

From any of the decks on both levels of the elevated property, watch the yachts sail by or the ever-changing harbour and hills in the distance.

If you prefer, get active by kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding or dragging the net to catch fresh fish with private access to the harbour at the rear of the home.

With only a few neighbours, you are greeted with privacy from the get-go.

At the welcoming and grand entrance, you will be overwhelmed by the feeling of tranquillity and revival of your spirits.

The living and sleeping areas of this home are separated on different levels.

On the ground floor are the kitchen, dining and two living areas with multiple outdoor entertaining areas to choose from.

Ranchslider doors open to the deck overlooking the harbour.

The glass balustrade on the harbour side enhances the natural appeal and sense of being right amongst nature. Also on the ground level is a powder room and internal access to the double garage.

On the next level, find three generous bedrooms, each with decks for private leisurely relaxation.

The picturesque views of the harbour and ocean are continued at this level of the home.

The master bedroom is complete with an en suite and walk-in wardrobe and both bathrooms on the second level are luxurious and elegant.

Added features in this home are underfloor heating in the kitchen and bathrooms, outdoor shower, fruit trees and additional chattels.

The current owners, moving south to be closer to family, will miss the home that captured their hearts four years ago. Just like they fell in love with the home, the next owners will too.

LIVING SPACE: A live picture of the ever-changing harbour is the decoration in the living space of this home. ENTERTAINING: One of the many possible entertaining areas of this home is designed beautifully and private. MASTER: The master bedroom is complete with private decking, an elegant en suite and spacious walk-in wardrobe.

Professionals

402B Harbour Road, Ohope

Agent: Sabina Andresen

Phone: (07) 307 0165 or 0800 210 454

Auction: Saturday, October 7 at 11am

- unless sold prior

Viewing: Sunday, September 24, 12pm to 12.30pm