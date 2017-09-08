Feature home – Retirement unit for easy living

This property is one you can be proud to own. A neat and comfortable home with little maintenance needed to keep the place pleasing to be around.

IF low maintenance is a preference with your retirement purchase, look no further than this little-effort-needed property.

The brick and tile house, perched at the forefront of Pohutu Street’s Maple Grove, is one of six two-bedroom units.

Situated close to Whakatane’s conveniences, this property is in a premium location for popping down to the shops to satisfy your needs.

Residents at Maple Grove are all retired and there is a real sense of community, but it is your choice how involved you want to be with your neighbours.

Whatever you choose, there will always be the security of knowing like-minded people are living nearby.

The spacious and open-plan living, dining and kitchen areas make moving about the area simple.

Generous bench space complements the modern kitchen, with easy access to pantry space a step away from the oven and stove.

Indoor outdoor flow is refreshing at this property, with access to a private area through a ranchslider from the dining area.

A small section of grass can be easily maintained and enjoyed in the warm and sunny weather. The outdoor area can be turned into your own native space, with a dirt section along the fence line for you to create your own garden.

A gate into the yard offers access to the backyard area from the road, if you ever need to carry anything onto the property from outside.

The outdoors is reflected into the living space of the home, with large windows looking to the street for a live picture and natural light and warmth to seep through.

The unit is complete with two bedrooms, each with double wardrobes, situated along a short hallway.

It is also complemented by a spacious wet area bathroom.

At the end of the hallway is the garage, with internal access and laundry space. The backyard and washing line is accessible by a door in the garage, to make for more easy living.

There is a body corporate in operation for Maple Grove which the purchaser of Unit 1 must contribute towards.

The annual fee for 2017 is $1320 and is paid in 12-monthly instalments and covers building insurance, lawn mowing and general accountancy services.

The details for the body corporate are available from the agent. It can also be arranged for interested purchasers to meet residents to hear first-hand how Maple Grove has worked successfully and catered well to its unit owners.

OUTSIDE: A cosy and neat outdoor area, accessible from the dining room and the internal access garage, is easily maintained and ready to make your own. MODERN: The modern kitchen with generous bench space makes for enjoyable meal preparations. OPEN PLAN: The open-plan kitchen, dining and living room offer a flowing space that continues to the outdoor space.

EDGE

1/50 Pohutu Street, Whakatane

Agents: Lynne Baker and Lorraine Cunningham

Phone: (07) 308 0232 or 027 284 6996 for Lynne

or 027 483 0508 for Lorraine

Price: $469,000

Open home: Sunday, Sept 11, 2.30pm-3pm