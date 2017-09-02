Feeding the birds

THIS is the third year John Baker has fed tui in his Mokorua garden.

The Whakatane charter boat operator says usually about seven tui come into the garden when he fills up their feeding bowl in the mornings.

Recently, however, that number has doubled with 12-to-14 tui at a time zeroing in on his garden in Whitehorse Drive. “When I fill up the dish, I do the whistle and they just turn up,” he says.

The birds drink about a litre to a one-and-a-half litres of the sugar and water mixture, coloured with food colouring before heading back into the reserve.

With his property backing onto bush, John says there are always plenty of native birds around and at times he has seen up to 25 tui feeding on the flowering shrubs.