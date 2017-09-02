From mining to magnolias

A FORMER mining engineer from the Ural mountains has come to the Eastern Bay to make herbal extracts based on Russian folklore, but there’s nothing strange about it.

“I found the love of my life on Stanley Road,” Olia Alpatskaya says. She met her husband-to-be, Greg Reid, after arriving in the Eastern Bay in 2003. “He taught me how to prune trees and plants,” she says. As well as a love of the natural environment, the pair share an interest in mechanical engineering, with Greg having designed and built both dairy and wine processing installations. The Stanley Road property has an olive grove, fig trees and a heritage orchard and lots of herbs. Spring water is used to blend the natural products.

In Russia, Olia worked as a mechanical engineer in the mining industry. Now, instead of servicing machinery that digs deep into the Ural mountains, she is now a New Zealand citizen who picks magnolia flowers and makes an extract from them.

Having studied aromatherapy, massage, reiki and reflexology, the former mining engineer operates a healing clinic and her Elura Wellness Spa from the property.

With Greg having planted orchards and herbs on his property well before she arrived, Olia started blending things together, testing her recipes on her daughters.

She also started to blend aromatherapy oil, spurred on by her clients. “Can you do something that would heal acne, they would ask.”

Having learned that fence posts made from totara have stood in the ground for a hundred years without rotting, Olia reckoned these properties would work against acne. “Totara is perfect for this,” she says.

She is also launching her perfume, Oli Valenti, which carries her father’s name. “I have done the perfume for five years, but I did not like the name,” she says. “It is a natural perfume.”

With so many synthetic products in the world, Olia wanted to offer a perfume that was 100 percent natural. “This is my contribution, making a perfume that has healing properties.”

During a typical week, she spends time with clients, in her laboratory and in her garden, as well as in Opotiki, where she works on Thursdays.

“I do laser clinics in Opotiki, including hair removal and acne treatments,” she says. “It’s usually very busy, a good service.”