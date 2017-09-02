Gardening for all

IT'S a late winter afternoon and Justin Beaumont leads me through a series of raised beds in the Whakatane Community Garden at the corner of King and Victoria streets.

He’s walking slowly, pointing out the last crop of winter vegetables when he looks down and does a little shuffle step around a honey bee in the grass that he was just about to crush with his boot. “Come on, little guy,” he hums to the bee, “I don’t want to step on you”.

It’s a wonder Justin is here tromping around the garden at all. Ten years ago Justin was working at Riding for the Disabled when he was inflicted with an undiagnosed and debilitating medical condition that forced him to leave his job.

It turned out to be Crohn’s disease and after an operation to correct the problem, Justin found himself back on his feet and back at Riding for the Disabled where he met Whakatane resident Hannah Pehl. Hannah had just returned from a hikoi that took her from the bottom to the tip of New Zealand.

She was looking for some way to get involved with and give back to the Whakatane community. She found the abandoned parcel of land and leased it from the owner. Justin, shoulder to shoulder with Hannah and a handful of other Whakatane residents cleaned up the land, dug, planted and weeded garden plots, built raised beds and created sophisticated irrigation systems.

After a good deal of sweat and blisters, the Whakatane Community Garden opened in August 2014.

The garden, which sits in the middle of Whakatane’s Kopeopeo shopping centre, has a kind of wabi sabi aesthetic. A Japanese term, wabi-sabi is a world view centred on the acceptance of transience and imperfection.

The grounds are dotted with hand-made signs painted in bright colours, a reclaimed refrigerator that serves as a seed bank, hand-made wooden benches and wooden compost bins filled with food scraps, coffee grounds and grass clippings. As Justin leads me around the garden, we admire the 57 raised beds that, on this winter day, are sprouting silverbeet, beetroot, kale, parsley, lettuce, beans and spring onions.

As we walk by what appears to me to be a weed, Justin bends down, tears off a leaf and pops it in his mouth. “Robert’s herb,” Justin informs me with a grin, “It’s a medicinal weed and I munch on them every day I’m here.”

The community garden is a friendly, inviting space that Justin seems perfectly comfortable to inhabit. He reminds me that this is a public space and he encourages residents to come by on their lunch breaks or even if they are sauntering by on their way to the fish and chip shop across the street.

The mission of the garden, Justin says, is “to teach people how to grow veges”. He notes that people have become more dependent on buying fresh vegetables and fruit from supermarkets and have lost the knowledge of how to grow vegetables.

Toward that goal, the garden’s educational programmes include workshops on creating and maintaining worm farms, planting and sowing seeds and how to grow and use edible weeds.

The garden is a labour of love that runs on the hard work of its volunteers, corporate donors and the kindness of strangers. The community trust fundraises to pay water rates and maintenance.

The garden hosts free public functions to celebrate the arrival of each new season. There’s a spring and fall equinox as well as a summer and winter solstice celebration that includes a free barbecue, live music and good, neighbourly fun.

Check out the garden’s Facebook page to learn about upcoming workshops, seasonal celebrations and how you can get involved with the good things happening at the garden. Or just pop in and have a look at the garden. Justin will be happy to show you around.

Eric Fretz

-Contributed