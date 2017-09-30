GROWING RUGBY GREATS

With his winning smile and graceful manners it is hard to imagine Jared Tuoro in the middle of a ruck or a maul.

But from the time he was a boy until he suffered a career-ending injury in his first professional game, JT, as he prefers to be called, tore up the pitch.

JT began his rugby career in his hometown of Opotiki, where his high-quality plays in the representative leagues won him a scholarship to play at Saint Kentigern College in Auckland.

After graduation, he enrolled at Massey University where he received a degree in coaching. He was simultaneously establishing himself as a powerful forward in the Auckland age-group teams.

JT hit the big time in New Zealand rugby when he secured a spot with the Auckland ITM Cup squad. In his first game, though, he suffered a prolapsed disc in his neck and his playing days came toan abrupt end.

Rather than turn his back on the game he loved, JT hung up his cleats, took out his clipboard and put his coaching degree to work.

He took a position as a development officer for a rugby club near Auckland, visiting schools and clubs and teaching young people to play rugby with the same skill and passion he had brought to the sport during his playing days.

It was around this time JT began to see himself as a teacher of rugby and a coach of coaches. He says when he first started coaching he didn’t really know how to deliver his message so he often reverted to barking instructions at his players from the sidelines. Quickly realising the barking method was not the most effective teaching technique, JT started attending coaching workshops and courses, eventually running them on his own.

With these newfound skills he continued moving through the coaching ranks, taking a coaching position with the Manawatu Women’s Sevens Club and continuing to offer courses and trainings for coaches.

In 2008 he took a position with a rugby club just outside Glasgow, Scotland. “Part of the excitement of teaching rugby to kids internationally, is that many of them didn’t even know how to hold the ball.” He says he enjoys teaching children something they have never seen and know nothing about.

In 2011, JT returned to New Zealand to take up a position as coach development manager with New Zealand Rugby, the governing body charged with nurturing the kind of rugby talent that manifests in the grace and power of the All Blacks.

“Teaching people to play rugby is not a bad career,” JT says.

With New Zealand Rugby, he has conducted rugby coaching courses in such far-flung places as Sri Lanka and Canada, while also developing community, club and school coaches in the lower North Island.

JT refers to his passion as “spreading the gospel of rugby – sharing the game with others so that they can have the same experiences I did in the rugby world”. He says it is about “friendships, the experience of playing together, trips to other towns, having a battle on the pitch and then talking and laughing about it afterwards, win, lose or draw”.

After five years with New Zealand Rugby, JT and his wife felt the pull of home and decided to return to Opotiki along with their three children, aged, five, two and five months.

He has been hosting parenting workshops on growing kids’ potential.