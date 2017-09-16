Lights – camera – action

A TEAM of amateur filmmakers has pulled off an epic feat in the Eastern Bay – making a movie in 48 hours and scooping a couple of awards for their effort.

Their movie, called Tea for Two, set in the rural surrounds of the Eastern Bay, revolves around a couple of friends whose friendship takes a murderous turn. The film won best use of character and one of its actors, Beatrice Hudson, won best actress for the Bay of Plenty region in the HP48Hours film competition.

Beatrice says she has acted in a couple of films in the past in the nationwide amateur filmmaking competition. “Although, I’m new to filmmaking, I’m not new to acting,” she says.

“While I spend most of my working life as an archaeologist, I have professional representation with an actors’ agency in Auckland (Trio Arts) and am always keen for an opportunity to do acting work and exercise my more creative side.”

A Bay of Plenty heat was held in the competition for the first time this year, hosted by BOP Film, which is based in Tauranga. Previously, Bay of Plenty entrants to the competition had to register as out-of-town entries in other regions, such as Hamilton or Auckland.

Teams had 48 hours over a weekend in August to come up with an idea for a movie based on criteria given to them on a Friday night. They then had to write the script, direct, film and edit the one- to five-minute movie. By Sunday night the film had to be finished and submitted.

“I was living in Auckland earlier this year before coming to Opotiki. I heard about Film BOP and tried to find out if anybody was doing 48Hours so I could join the team,” says Beatrice.

When she didn’t find anyone, Beatrice decided to get a team together herself. She roped in some other archaeologist friends, who headed down from Hamilton to her and her partner, Greg Gedson’s rural property in Waiotahe Valley, near Opotiki, to make the film.

“None of us had run a team or directed or written a script … none of us are experienced filmmakers. Our team name was The Archaetypes – a play on the fact that most of us knew each other through archaeology. There were seven of us. Plus some parents and children were roped in.”

Amanda Stewart is a professional photographer and was made camerawoman and director of photography. Greg got the props together and vehicle sorted, and acted, while his daughter, Fairren, was animal handler. “My parents were the children handlers,” laughs Beatrice, who also had seven-month-old twins in tow while filming.

Solomon Caldwell edited the film – staying up all night to get the job done and then getting a quick sleep before resuming filming in the day.

Helen Jones, also a professional photographer, helped with the photography, editing and storyboarding.

Bob Shankar is a musician and took care of sound and wrote some music for the beginning and end of the film. “Bob also stayed up very late doing sound. They were joined by Helen for a lot of that time and I came in and helped between baby feeds.”

At 7pm on a Friday, sitting around a computer at Beatrice’s rural property, the team logged into the 48Hours film website to find out the genre of the movie they would spend their weekend making.

“The genre was a buddy movie, and there were some required elements that would have to be in the film,” she says. “There had to be a female character, there had to be a collision, there had to be a certain sound effect – the Wilhelm scream’.”

They also had to choose one of seven themes. They chose jealousy. “The film also had to have a smash cut, which is an abrupt cut that we would introduce when editing.” Armed with this information, the team had a two-hour brainstorming session around ideas of friendship and buddies.

“Then a small group of us worked on … I wrote up a script and the others added to it and drew up a storyboard.”

The crew had to use original music because they could not use music they did not have rights to. The plot they came up with was simple, but effective – two friends on a farm, one wants to head off to France with her partner, the other friend isn’t happy and tries everything in her power to get her mate to stay – including murder.

“It is a nice, happy buddy movie with a dark twist. And, of course, doing all this around two babies was interesting. Our writer-director-actress – me – had to stop to breastfeed babies on set a couple of times.

“On the Sunday morning, we realised that we had almost left out one of our required elements – the smashcut’, so Solomon had to do some quick re-editing to make sure we had that in there. My aim was completion not perfection. We strode through the filming doing only one or two takes of each shot because I was well aware that many teams don’t finish on time. The first two times I was involved in the competition, as an actor, those two teams made great films but didn’t meet the deadline due to technical problems.

“This was our team’s first time entering and I was focused on having a completed film handed in on time, so you can imagine how happy I was when we not only had it in on time, but picked up some prizes.”

Anton Steel of Bop Film says 17 films were submitted in the Bay of Plenty, 15 of which were eligible for judging, and the winners were a team called Mugshots.

He says they were pleased with the quality of the entries. “It has really highlighted that there is a lot of talent that we were not aware of up until now and we hope they make more films and enter the competition next year.”