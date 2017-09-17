Maca farming

MACA is regarded as one of the world’s most unique and powerful medicinal superfoods and has amazing potential as a natural therapeutic.

It only grows above 3800 metres in a tiny area of the world on a high mountain plateau in the region of Junin, Peru.

As a medicine, it has been the centre of Inca culture, history and spirituality for more than 2000 years with traditional use in the treatment of mental health, hormone balance, menopause, PMS, fatique, fertility, sexual dysfunction, libido, pain and even cancer.

Eastern Bay people can learn more about the history, production, biochemistry and protection of this superfood at a free workshop in Whakatane on September 25.

Dr Corin Storkey and Sally Huapaya, a young New Zealand-Peruvian couple who are the founders and directors of the boutique health company Seleno Health, will be in town to talk about all aspects of maca.

The couple live and work part-time in Peru and run a volunteer programme that brings Kiwis to Peru to experience life in a remote Andean community.

Their maca research programme studies the bio-active chemicals in maca and recent findings have begun to unlock the secrets behind its mode of action.

Sally’s family are from the Junin region and she grew up immersed in the farming culture of the Andes. Her grandfather was one of the many maca farmers who left his farm to seek opportunities in the city as he, like many others from the region, believed there was no future in farming in Peru despite sitting on top of an agricultural gold mine.

Sally says she saw first-hand the destruction of her culture, history and heritage at the hands of global consumerism as the world began to demand their rich agricultural resources. Corporations pressured farmers to produce more crop than they could feasibly manage – without fair compensation.

“As long as this exploitation continues, these communities will continue to decay at the world’s expense,” Corin says. “Andean farmers, who know the secrets to growing maca and other superfoods, are beginning to abandon their trade due to lack of compensation. This could lead to a rapid end to maca and many of the world’s most popular superfoods.”

Corin and Sally set about trying to protect their community and people from joining a dying industry by creating an ethical and sustainable agricultural model that benefits everyone involved and brings maca directly from the farm to the consumer.

The farmer they have partnered with overcame the cancer that was supposed to have taken his life and he attributes his recovery solely to the medicinal powers of the maca he farms. Corin says a generous portion of Seleno Health’s profits goes directly back to the farmer and his community.