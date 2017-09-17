BOWEL Cancer New Zealand invites you to join them in going meat-free for seven days. They are challenging all New Zealanders to a week without meat from Monday, September 18 to help reduce their risk of bowel cancer and raise funds for a worthwhile cause.

Bowel Cancer New Zealand executive officer Rebekah Heal says Meat Free Week is a great way to get people thinking about the amount of meat they eat and to take steps toward a more balanced diet.

All funds raised will aid the work of Bowel Cancer New Zealand who support the 3000 New Zealanders that are diagnosed with bowel cancer each year.

“Meat Free Week is a way to continue growing awareness of bowel cancer in New Zealand. We have seen huge improvements in the New Zealand health system with the introduction of bowel cancer screening, but we must continue to help New Zealanders’ reduce their risk every day,” says Rebekah.

The World Cancer Research Foundation shows bowel cancer risk increases by 17 percent for every 100 grams of red meat consumed each day; and by 18 percent for every 50g of processed meat consumed a day.

To take up the challenge of Meat Free Week visit www.beatbowelcancer.org.nz.

Up for the challenge

DECIDING to go meat-free for seven days started as a joke with the editor.

But as I slowly roasted the idea in my mind, the challenge became inviting.

I am a fairly stereotypical kiwi carnivore – meat everyday at dinner and, more often than not, at lunch. Normally the meat is red. To ramp up the stakes (almost spelt that wrong) I am also adding alcohol to the list of banned substances for the next seven days with an effort to also cut back on bad snacks, sugar drinks and coffee. So rather than a dramatic change in my makeup, it will be more a challenge of mindset.