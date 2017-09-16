no waka in Whakatane

BEN Mills has always loved fashion and been interested in T-shirts with messages, seeing them as a cool way for people to show their personality and beliefs.

Born in Whakatane, raised in Tokoroa, and now living in Mapua and teaching in Motueka, the 42-year-old is the face behind Bold as Brass Apparel, which he describes online as “just another humble T-shirt company with mighty dreams”.

One of his latest designs is inspired by Whakatane where he spent many a happy holiday with his grandparents as he was growing up.

“They lived on Hillcrest Road and I loved sitting on the patio and looking out to Whale Island. Some of my best memories are from those times, doing bushwalks, going pipi hunting in Ohope, long walks and swims at the Heads. Most of my father’s side of the family still live in the region,” he says.

Although he had always been arty, after leaving school Ben spent a long period of time working in rest homes and disability care and didn’t get to art school until later.

“It took a while to find my niche and believe in myself and it was actually the cleaners at the rest home I worked in that encouraged me to apply for art school because I used to draw cartoons on the whiteboards for the residents.

“Since then I have been a part of the Civic Theatre restoration in Auckland, and after that moved to Wellington for teacher’s college. The rest is history.”

He has been teaching high school art for 15 years now, the past five years as head of department at Motueka High School having moved to Tasman – “the Bay of Plenty of the South Island” – for a lifestyle change.

Bold as Brass came about around three years ago. “I was getting more and more ideas and decided to produce them as a way to upskill in design and maybe make a bit of pocket money along the way, although it’s always been more for love than money.”

Having made a few other successful small-town T-shirts, when a friend requested a Whakatane one he was happy to jump on board, creating a design he hopes will take on a life of its own.

“The image [of the Heads featuring Wairaka and Whale Island in the background] comes from a painting I did last year and the slogan is just a cheeky way to get people to pronounce it properly,” he says.

“My family all pronounces it without the ‘h’ and I always just thought that was normal when I was growing up. It’s important to honour

Maori pronunciation, and Whakatane is such a strong word with a fantastic meaning and history. I have the quote from Wairaka tattooed on my arm.”

Ben donates some of the profits from his different shirts to charity. Currently $10 from each of his “Arden Up” T-shirts goes to Women’s Refuge.

“The charity idea started after a close friend died of cancer a few months ago and I made a T-shirt as a memorial to her favourite saying. As she was a big public personality who was passionate about community work it seemed right to pass the profits on as a way to continue her legacy and so far, sales have made over $700 for Mary Potter Hospice and Outer Spaces, an LGBTQ (gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer) non-profit organisation in Wellington.

“It’s been great to be able to give money to people through sales and I’d like to continue it in the future. I’m primarily interested in non-profit organisations who are helping kiwis who need it the most.”

To purchase a “There’s No Waka in Whakatane” T-shirt, or check out Ben’s other designs go to https://boldasbrass.printmighty.co.nz/ or look up Bold As Brass Apparel on Facebook.