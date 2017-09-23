NZ’s youngest heart transplant recipient

IN a busy Canadian airport, the face of wee Kiwi girl Ivey Hall, resting on the shoulder of her mother, greets travellers to the international terminal.

The super-sized image isn’t designed to brighten arrival to Toronto. Rather, it seeks funds to advance research in the city’s famed children’s hospital.

Baby Ivey was 14 months old when the image was taken, frail, ill, in desperate need of a life-saving heart donation that could save her life. Living in Toronto, albeit briefly, gave her fortuitous access to a hospital world-renowned for its highly specialised treatment of very ill children, and for the light it shines on topics such as the life and death outcomes surrounding the delicate issue of human organ donation.

Fast-forward to May 2017, Ivey’s mum, former Edgecumbe resident, Leanne Richardson, arrives back in New Zealand after three years away. She has on her hip, her growing and glowing 28-month-old daughter. Ivey is the youngest New Zealand resident to receive a heart transplant.

With Leanne, there’s no fanfare or hype surrounding the astonishing achievement – she wasn’t aware of the fact till a cardiologist mentioned it, and the Ministry of Health later confirmed it. For Leanne, the fact is irrelevant. For the 24-year-old dealing with what is at hand, and enjoying the good health of her precious daughter - something only dreamed of and prayed for in the many long months in hospital – is all that matters.

Leanne and Ivey’s story starts three years ago when the then, 20-year-old Edgecumbe woman, keen to experience “the big wide world,” left New Zealand shores, bound for Canada. Work visas in hand, Leanne and a friend excitedly headed off for a working holiday in Toronto.

Earlier stints as a Camp America counsellor in the United States had left an appetite for worldly experience, but what happened next, couldn’t have been imagined in Leanne’s wildest dreams.

Set up in an apartment, Leanne says life in the big, multi-cultural city was exciting and fun, and very different to living in Edgecumbe.

Working in a confectionary making hand-made chocolates and caramel apples, Leanne was out for dinner one night, when romance unexpectedly crept in. Alec was a waiter in the diner.

Months later, though the couple were confident of a future together, Leanne says she was, shocked when she unexpectedly became pregnant.

“Life just turned upside-down,” she says. Wanting family support for the pending birth, she headed back to New Zealand for three months, and with Alec arriving in time for the event, baby Ivey was born in May 2015.

“Ivey was just perfect, so calm and happy, she was amazing.” They were wonderful weeks, spent with her new baby and family, before heading back to Toronto.

When Ivey began vomiting at around six months old, Leanne wasn’t sure what to think. “She was vomiting a couple of times a day, She’d just started solids, and I kept thinking it was something to do with that. But a week later it was still happening.” Though Ivey looked well, was putting on weight and thriving, Leanne took her to a doctor who diagnosed an ear infection. Days later though, with Ivey fatigued, her vomiting increasing, and, alarmingly, the six-month-old starting to lose weight, Leanne had her back at the doctor’s. And it was then that an alarm bell went off – Ivey seemed to be working hard to breathe normally.

At this point in our conversation, a cascade of dates and events begin tumbling from Leanne, the significance of those days, the enormity of the events that followed, clearly embedded in the mind of the young mother.

It is December 7, 2015. Ivey is admitted to hospital “for observation”. The vomiting had left her dehydrated, and Leanne and Alec think once that’s sorted, they’ll take her home. But when bloods and x-rays are done, results bring alarming news. The left side of Ivey’s heart which should be the size of a bullet, is the size of a balloon.

The hospital is the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto. Known as SickKids, it is Canada’s most research-intensive hospital, known for leading expertise in the complex and specialised care of sick children. It is considered one of the foremost paediatric hospitals in the world.

“It was easy to see why,” Leanne says. “It’s the most incredible place, with the most incredible people.”

“We didn’t really understand everything right off,” she says. “I was still thinking, okay, they can fix that, we’ll be able to take her home soon.”

But when the heart team explained Ivey was suffering from a condition known as dilated cardio myopathy (where the left side of a heart is not pumping), Leanne says reality began setting in.

Days turned into weeks, and before long it was Christmas, “and we were still there”. Leanne’s mother, Robyn, and cousin fly from New Zealand. “We got through it all but it was Ivey’s first Christmas, and heart-breaking to spend it in hospital.”

Then three days after Christmas, the treatment that had been proving effective for Ivey, stopped working – the day marking the start of escalating deterioration in Ivey’s heart, and marking the first of major decisions Leanne and Alec were forced to face. In this case, would they agree to have Ivey connected to a Berlin Heart - a left ventricle assisted device?

The device temporarily takes over the job of the heart, relieving stress on the organ and often resulting in the heart self-correcting. Though the procedure would require long and complex six-hour surgery, Leanne says making the decision wasn’t hard. “There really wasn’t any other option,” she says.

Ivey’s Berlin Heart did its expected job over following weeks, but then, Leanne says, insurmountable complications developed. “There were clots, and infections of clots, and in the end, the problems were too big, and further intervention wasn’t advised. It had to be taken out.”

Doctors then gave the young parents news that Leanne describes as “devastating”. In order for Ivey to survive, she would need a new heart – a heart transplant.

“We’d had so much hope that she would get better, we always thought she would.” Hearing that she needed a transplant “was just overwhelmingly scary”. It meant there were no other options left, and posed the terrifying questions of “what if we can’t find a donor, and even if we can, what if doesn’t work?”

By now, SickKids was like Leanne’s home. Ivey had been there six months, and so had she. “Sometimes I’d leave late at night and come back early morning. I’d try to have breaks, everyone was telling me to have breaks. But if I wasn’t at the hospital, I just felt guilty. I just wanted to be there with Ivey,” she says.

“Alec kept working and I respect he was able to keep doing that because one of us needed to work.” Sometimes coming to the hospital early morning before work, and back again after, she says it was often long days for Ivey’s dad too.

It was September when the potentially life-saving news was delivered to Leanne. Doctors put her on alert - a “potential donor” had been found. Incredibly, Leanne says, the news came the day before her father, Innes Richardson, was due to fly home. Formerly of Edgecumbe, (now living in Ohope), Innes had been visiting his daughter and grand-daughter in Toronto, and was committed to return to New Zealand the following day.

“It was September 23.” Though news of a donor was what they’d long waited to hear, Leanne says, “nothing can prepare you for that moment”.

“When Dad walked back into the room, not yet knowing the news, he looked at me and asked if everything was alright. I couldn’t answer him.

I couldn’t even speak”. Leanne says she was keeping in mind an earlier event when they had been given the same news. “Everything had swung into action, Ivey had been prepped for surgery, the heart team was ready, and then we got news from the surgeon who was collecting the donor heart. He was on the runway at the airport when he was told it was a no go”. A “dry run”, they glibly call it.

But on this occasion, there was no “dry run”. The donor heart arrived, and Leanne says she could do nothing “but pray, and wait”.

Astonishingly, within 90 minutes, Ivey’s parents got the word – the transplant was complete, and Ivey’s new heart was working well.

Leanne struggles to describe the joy of seeing Ivey emerge out of sedation, happy, in a way she had never seen her before. “The thing is that Ivey was always happy, through everything, she was happy. But after the surgery, she was a new, vibrant and more energetic kind of happy that I’d never seen in her. It was just amazing. It completely took me by surprise”.

Clearly, for Leanne, the day was one of the best in her life. A week after surgery, Ivey was able to go home for the first time since she’d entered the hospital more than nine months before, and in May of this year, eight months following surgery, Leanne and Ivey arrived back in New Zealand.

It didn’t work out in the end for Leanne and Alec. “It was difficult,” she says, but the two are in contact several times a week, and he will always be part of Ivey’s life.

Of the donor whose heart saved Ivey’s life, Leanne says she is lost for words. “I often try to write what I would say to the donor and their family, but nothing comes even close to how I feel. I’m so grateful that in their worst hours, they made such an amazing decision, and my heart aches for them. Ivey will live not only for herself, but for that child too. She laughs and thrives because of them. I am forever thankful.”

Ivey is 28 months on the day that we meet in Ohope where she is visiting her grandfather, Innes Richardson. Ivey is suffering a touch of pneumonia. She’s prone to picking up a few bugs, but she is happy, and essentially, well. She is sweet and gentle, and polite in a most unlike-two-year-old way. Practising new words, and unaware of her profound cuteness, she tries them out on her grandfather. It’s clear that, for Innes, the two are finally in the right country.

Still making the adjustment to life as mother of a well child, Leanne says she’s learning to remember Ivy is no longer so fragile. “It’s taking a long time to feel secure about her health,” she says, “I don’t know if I ever really will”. While Ivey will take immune-suppressants for the rest of her life, Leanne says, that aside, “she is basically healthy. I need to remember that”.

For Leanne, after the long road and “emotional roller coaster” of the past two years, she now feels “super, super happy”. While painfully difficult, her journey with Ivey has, she says, ultimately been deeply inspiring too. “It’s taught me a lot about living in the moment, and living life well”.

“Ivey was so adaptable, and forgiving. She’d have an awful procedure one day, but would give the same nurse a big hug the next day. It’s a reminder to me – even when you’re having a horrible day, there are plenty of things to feel happy about.” Leanne is aiming to begin a

Bachelor of Teaching degree at Waikato University next year.