Orator speaks about Blue September

EVERY year around 600 men die in New Zealand of prostate cancer. That’s 600 fathers, sons, brothers, grandfathers – gone.

This happens because men don’t know how dangerous the disease is, they don’t talk to their doctor about it, they simply don’t do anything about it. But deaths from prostate cancer can be prevented if the disease is detected early enough.

It is now three years since Pouroto Ngaropo was diagnosed and successfully treated for prostate cancer. The Ngati Awa leader shares his story for Blue September, the Prostate Cancer Foundation’s national awareness campaign.

I HAD my normal health check up as I did every year and I got my blood tests done. I was then informed that the results for prostate cancer had come back positive.

I’ve course I was shocked and, in fact, didn’t believe it, so I went to see a specialist in Tauranga and it was confirmed. It was at this time also that my younger brother, the late Christian Ngaropo, had also found out he had cancer. So the impact on our children, grandchildren, whanau, hapu and iwi and community was huge as we both had family and hapu commitments and we were both young and had a lot to give to family, our professional careers and life.

It was a real challenge coming to terms with that awareness and the fact too that our father, the late Tawio Ngaropo, had just recently passed away. I was so upset that the idea of dying was really taking me out in my mind and creating fear in me about dying.

I knew I wasn’t well as I was getting tired regularly, blackouts at times for no reason, it was uncomfortable at times passing my mimi and when I went to the toilet blood was always passing through me and my urine.

Sometimes I couldn’t control my mimi and, without realising, I would lose control of my bowels. At times going to the toilet was hard and unpleasant. I went into a state of denial at first, until I could receive the reality of my situation. I went into a state of depression and started to feel the world falling around my feet. I started to eat and push myself into a place where no one could find me and, at times, I lost myself as I found it hard to come to terms with my situation.

To find spiritual peace, I went to our ancestral river, Te Waikamihi, near Braemar Road at Te Umuhika and immersed myself in the healing waters of my hapu, Te Tawera, to pray and spiritually clear what was causing my cancer. I focused on my medication and then also attended church in Kawerau at the time.

I was scared and afraid when I was first diagnosed. I didn’t want to die and not fulfil the purpose of why God had given me life. My two beautiful girls, Rangipare and Hineteariki, and my family and close friends and members of my iwi and community, gave me focus and I reflected on the important things in life.

It took a while to get my mind and heart to that level of acceptance but when my younger brother Christian called us together and informed us that he had cancer and had a certain time to live, I was determined to stop feeling sorry for myself and focus on getting myself healed.

I went to a medical specialist in Tauranga and had the cancer removed from my prostate. I’m grateful for the medical expertise that removed my cancer and the support of my best friend Awanui Black who came with me so I went into the operation in a good frame of mind.

I had a few weeks to recover and then realised that my whole life had changed. My attitude was more positive and I became more appreciative and grateful for the small things in life, food, warmth, shelter, family, friends and people that loved and cared about me.

Although the cancer had been removed, things medically for me had changed. My mojo had decreased as the operation had taken part of my mauri out of me, so I needed to rest more, reflect and pray and walk and find space for me to think and relax.

Prostate cancer is a serious illness if not treated it can take away your quality of life and if not seen to it could lead to your death. I encourage all our men and those who may not have regular medical check-ups with your doctors, please do it. Have a full medical and blood tests every year and monitor your health all the time.

When I first found out I was so ashamed I suppose I hid it and hence the reason I got it seen to away from where people would find out and expose this weakness (that’s what I thought).

But don’t be afraid – if you can identify with my story and you have some of these symptom please get it seen too immediately. Don’t leave it, your life and purpose is too important not to do something.

If you have prostate cancer, taking positive action to deal and heal will ensure a positive and healthy life for you and your family. Kia kaha.