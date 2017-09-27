Heartbreak as hall bid rejected

HEIDI Schicker is “totally disappointed” that the Whakatane District Council has decided to continue with the sale of the Awakeri War Memorial Hall to Barry Caulfield. Mr Caulfield offered to buy the hall because he owns the adjacent land and wants to develop a tourism business that will include zip lines and an American-style diner.

Mrs Schicker and her husband, Ernie, made a competing bid to purchase the hall because they wanted to retain it as a memorial to the soldiers who died in World War I and II. The couple also wanted the community to be able to continue using the hall.

However, the council confirmed yesterday that it would maintain its previous decision to sell the hall to Mr Caulfield to allow the development of his tourism venture.

Councillors made the decision at an extraordinary meeting yesterday following a presentation from the Schickers in which they outlined what they felt was a “win-win” situation for the council, community and hall users.

“We believe our proposal to purchase the Awakeri War Memorial Hall is allowing everyone to tick all the boxes with regard to divestment, usage and growth of the district.

“It will also mean that the Awakeri War Memorial Hall will remain a community hall,” she said.

After extensive discussions, councillors agreed by a majority of eight in favour and one against to proceed with the sale that had been approved at its meeting on August 31.

They also authorised the chief executive to enter into an agreement for sale and purchase of the hall, subject to the relocation of the Scout den on the property from the proceeds of the sale.

Arrangements would also be made for the relocation of the war memorial.

Council public affairs manager Ross Boreham said councillors considered the significant economic and recreational benefits to communities from the proposed tourism development of the site and the adjoining property when they made their decision.

“The likely costs and limitations associated with retaining the hall in community ownership; and the availability of a superior, community-owned events centre in close proximity to the hall.

Mr Boreham said the terms and conditions of the agreement would be released to the public once the sale became unconditional.

Mrs Schicker said she believed the council had “run roughshod” over them and she was “incredibly sad” about the whole process.

“The way they have done it. They should have taken into consideration the opinions of the hall-users and what the hall stands for.

“They have just run roughshod over us and I am incredibly sad from it all.

“I am totally disappointed – how can they do that to a living war memorial hall and a community.

“We did everything we possibly could and it was still not good enough.”

