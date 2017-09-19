Sheep thefts at Piripai

THE ongoing theft of sheep from their Piripai farm has Bob and Jean Bennett at their wits’ end over what they can do about it.

Over the past few weeks, the elderly couple – who have lived at the 3.5-hectare Bunyan Road farm for 50 years – have lost six sheep in multiple thefts.

“Every now and then they come in and get a couple,” Mrs Bennett said.

“They come up during the night. They come from Keepa Road, through the neighbours’. They throw all the electric fences on the ground and leave the road gate open to let his cows out.”

She said police had found no evidence to help identify the thieves and had no suggestions for dealing with the problem.

The thefts are considered part of a larger criminal problem in the area. Neighbours have rallied about the Bennetts and have asked Whakatane District Council to install CCTV on the Bunyan Road roundabout to help offset crime.

Council public affairs manager Ross Boreham said the request would be considered at the next meeting of the Whakatane Community Safety Group and was definitely feasible.

“Our recently-revised CCTV policy is designed to be enabling, so if police and the local community support it, it’s definitely feasible.

“If the community safety group gives it the go ahead, we would then investigate it from both a technical and a cost perspective and report back to the local community.”

Mrs Bennett said the problem had been brewing for many years. “We’ve had trouble ever since Coastlands opened,” she said.

The thieves may have been spooked during the most recent attempt as one of the sheep they tried to steal was left behind.

“They took three sheep in this last lot. They threw (one) over the fence into the neighbour’s and tied her legs up and left her there,” she said.

The thieves might not have much experience as, along with the sheep left behind, some died during a previous attempt.

“Two lambs died, probably from being chased around the property. One of them died in the paddock and another fell into the water trough and drowned. Presumably they took the third lamb,” she said.

The Bennetts also reported having fruit stolen from their trees. Although it is unclear whether the people stealing fruit are the same people stealing their sheep, Mrs Bennett suspects a number of youth were involved.

“There would have been three or more of them because they’re big sheep,” she said.

Sheep thefts are a continuing problem across the Eastern Bay. One Otakiri farmer reported the theft of two from his farm earlier this month.

Pondering the problem

Having reviewed and adopted a new CCTV Policy in July 2017, the Whakatane Community Safety Group is currently considering opportunities and the need for expansion to the system.

It will consider the request for an extension in the Coastlands area at its next meeting taking into account:

Crime statistics and proposed benefits for locating a camera at the proposed site;

Costs involved in extending the system;

Potential funding options;

The priority of installation.

mark.rieder@whakatanebeacon.co.nz