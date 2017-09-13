Slow down around school buses

BAY of Plenty Police are reminding motorists of the 20km per hour speed limit around stationary school buses after a child was hit yesterday on Ngahina Road, Ruatoki.

The school bus had pulled over to drop off a 9-year-old boy around 3:15pm. The boy stepped out from the back of the bus to cross the road and was hit by an oncoming car.

Sergeant Ray Wylie, who was a member of the Bay of Plenty Road Policing team, said the boy received only minor injuries but it could have been a fatal crash.

“This is a timely reminder for people to slow down and stay alert to ensure our young people get to and from school safely.

“The 20km/h speed limit when passing a stopped school bus is enforced for a reason, drivers need to be ready and able to stop when driving around children.

"Please make sure you are doing your part in keeping our kids safe by driving to the conditions, reducing your speed and staying alert," says Sergeant Wylie.

Police inquiries are ongoing in relation to the crash.