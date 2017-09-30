Special effects and compulsive tics

When 19-year-old Jessica Heritage was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome earlier this year, she laughed.

She laughed, she says, in sheer relief, because a sudden onset of disturbing symptoms had convinced her she must surely have a brain tumour. “Being told you’ve got Tourette’s is obviously not that funny, but at least I knew it wasn’t fatal,” she says.

It was March of this year when, without warning, Jessica started experiencing involuntary movements in her arms. “I’d get a weird feeling in my spine, and my arm would throw itself up over my head,” she says. “It was alarming.”

Within a week, the symptoms that had been occurring every day or two had escalated to an almost constant state. Jessica had developed a Tourette syndrome neurological disorder affecting messages sent between the brain and the nervous system.

Six months on, the bright and engaging young woman says she’s continuing to learn about the disease that has changed her life forever. “It’s been hard because our doctors and the hospitals seem to have very little knowledge about it.”

She speaks of occasions when she has ended up in the emergency department of major city hospitals, only to find no one understood the disease at all. “They really didn’t know what to do,” she says.

Tourette syndrome is characterised by repetitive involuntary movements and vocalisations, called tics. And in 10 to 15 percent of sufferers, it’s accompanied by a condition known as Coprolalia – the compulsion to say socially inappropriate words, such as swear words. Jessica is in that 10 to 15 percent.

Considered a genetic disorder, she says no one in her family has had the disease, but the “restless leg syndrome” that both she and her mother, Sonia, have, is perhaps a clue. “It falls in the same category of neurological disorders,” she says.

Jessica and her parents arrived in Whakatane in 2015. After spending many years in Australia’s Far North Queensland, Sonia convinced her husband and daughter to move to her home town. “And why wouldn’t you,” she says. The close mother and daughter tell of Jessica’s many appointments over the years, their long search for answers to what was often put down to Jessica’s “quirky traits”.

“I’ve always had this thing where I repeatedly click my fingers or crack my thumbs, that sort of thing,” Jessica says. “And I’ve always had symptoms of OCD” (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder). Jessica and her mother joke about the obsessive need for symmetry Jessica has, and her attachment to the number four. “It’s a bit better now, but I’ve had it all my life. Anything I did had to be in a pattern of four. If I jumped on the tramp, I had to jump four times; if I took a step, I had to take four.”

“It’s so ironic that I now have Tourette’s, because I’ve always been intrigued by all that stuff. In another life-time I would have liked to have been a doctor.”

But Jessica’s creative talent took her in another direction. A qualified film makeup and special-effects artist, since arriving in New Zealand she has worked on film and television productions in Auckland. With a penchant for horror and fantasy, in both literature, and film, work on an American comedy-horror series being produced in Auckland was right up her alley.

“I was making latex fingers and ears and various things, but what I enjoyed most was making the severed limbs, the rotting skulls and intestines and that type of thing. It was right up my alley,” she says.

Jessica has a clear talent for art, and drawing is a big part of her life. She won the top school prize for art in her final year. She was, however, “very happy to leave”. Her school years were not a happy time.

“I never fitted it,” she says. “I never have fitted in. I’ve never really had a friend my own age.” Finding it easier to relate to people older than herself, Jessica says her brightly dyed hair, her facial piercings and love for heavy metal, stood her apart from her peers. “I was the only person in my school dying their hair like that.”

While mum Sonia says her daughter was determined to be “who she was,” and not try to be any different to fit in, Jessica says her school years were very hard. “I was relentlessly bullied, with every kind of bullying you can think of. I was very glad to leave.”

Jessica has suffered from anxiety, depression, and panic attacks that have left her hospitalised over the years. “I still do,” she says, with her Tourette’s now adding a further challenge.

She finds it hard to work, monitoring her stress level constantly to avoid the tics that stress will bring on – or the swearing, which she says is the “most awful part because it’s offensive and hurtful and I’m not that kind of person that would ever hurt people”.

On the ability to suppress or control the tics, Jessica says it is almost impossible.

“If I’m quietly focused on something, sometimes it’s possible to just suppress them for a short time. It’s painful. I get incredible pain in my stomach. But even if I’ve been able to suppress them for a short time, they build up and up and come out later in a much bigger away. It has to come out, you can’t stop it. It’s hard.”

She says unlike most Western countries, Tourette’s is not recognised as a disability in New Zealand. And it is only in recent years, that a New Zealand Tourette Syndrome Association has been formed. “There’s very little support.”

It is clear though, that Jessica will find her way. Her love of science, of horror and fantasy, her passion for ancient history, including a great interest in medieval torture, which she jokes was a result of “no one ever being punished for what they did to me”, and the intelligent creativity she brings to her own artistic endeavours, will surely lead her in the right direction.

Jessica and her parents leave next week for Camp Twitch, a week-long adventure event in Christchurch designed for people with Tourette’s.

Artist: Above-left, Jessica Heritage has always had a strong interest in art. Photo Louis Klaassen D5975-06

Scary collection: A selection of Jessica’s special effects make-up work. Photos supplied