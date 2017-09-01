Spotlight home – Character home with a lot to offer

THIS character home is full of surprises and has so much to offer.

The 1481-metre-square property is complete with a four-bedroom house, sleepout, a single garage and additional shed space, off-street parking, a covered deck and a large fenced section.

Situated in the heart of Whakatane, this home is in a prime location near schools and all amenities.

Offering space for all the family, entertaining, storage, do-it-yourself or relaxing.

A character home with a welcoming feel and ample off-street parking at the front of the property.

There are three double bedrooms and one single, each with generous closet space.

The kitchen provides ample bench space, dishwasher, waste master, gas hob, water filter, an attractive splash back and plenty of natural light and sun which seeps through to the dining room and living area.

The kitchen and dining room flow to a large living area with a log fire, heat pump. Heat recovery ventilation system and insulation, all creating a warm and comfortable environment.

The bathroom is modern with shower, toilet and large vanity.

There is a separate laundry for convenience and a second toilet.

The large covered deck provides a private outdoor space in all weather conditions.

It is a perfect area for outdoor living and entertainment.

A sleepout sits slightly elevated at the rear of the property, offering options for teenagers or extended family.

This property has it all – location, character, space and potential.

A perfect home to put your own touch to.

SLEEP OUT: A sleepout on the property is perfect for teenagers or extended family. BACK YARD: The rear of the property is a fully-fenced section with a large covered deck.

Professionals

175 Commerce Street, Whakatane

Agent: Kim Kaempfe

Phone: 07 307 0165 or 027 3387 272

Price: $580,000

Open home: Sunday, September 3, 11.30am-12pm