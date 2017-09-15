Spotlight home – Coastal paradise at Waiotahi Drifts

THIS stunning property could be your forever home or a holiday escape, the choice will be totally up to you.

Built at the end of Arakotipu Boulevard, to one side of the property is grasslands and the other, properties built at the Waiotahi Drifts subdivision near Opotiki.

It’s quiet and private and the view from the main living area is one of greenery with paddocks extending to the hilly skyline beyond.

With four bedrooms, open plan living, a spacious outdoor area, two bathrooms and a double garage, this property could be just what you have been looking for. It is also complete with an outside hot shower to wash away the salt and sand.

At the front of the property a large deck stretches from the living space to the front fence that catches the sun all day long.

Large ranch slider doors open the space creating a refreshing indoor-outdoor flow.

A tidy grass section is perfect for catching rays during the summer and outdoor furniture for dining.

There is plenty of room in the front yard for a barbecue area.

The refreshing flow continues throughout the modern and open plan living space of the house.

White tiles stretch throughout the shared kitchen, dining and living rooms, which require little maintenance to keep the area looking luxurious.

The spacious area offers space for many people to enjoy each other’s company indoors, whether it is cooking, eating, relaxing or playing games together.

The master bedroom of this property comes complete with a triple-sized wardrobe and en suite.

A ranch slider door offers access to the front lawn and picturesque views of the landscape.

Carpet stretches throughout the hallway and bedrooms of the house, creating cosy and comfortable spaces.

The property includes a heat pump and air conditioner and HRV system, perfect for spreading the heat or cool air throughout the space creating comfortable living.

A double garage, with internal access, is perfect for storing the family’s big toys or equipment for outdoor activities like fishing or white baiting, which the area is rich for.

The garage offers extra door height for boat storage.

This property is situated on the East Coast, eight minutes from Opotiki and 40 minutes from Whakatane, a stunning location in the summer time and quick drives to town centres.

LIVING ROOM: This section of the open plan living room is kitted with entertainment and activities for the family to enjoy during down time. OPEN: The spacious living room opens to the deck at the front of the property creating a refreshing indoor-outdoor flow.

Ohope Beach Realty

66 Arakotipu Boulevard, Waiotahi

Agent: Rachel Otto

Phone: 07 312 5005 or 027 542 0278

Price: Enquiries over $565,000

Viewing: Saturday 1-1.45pm