Spotlight home – Family in townhouse location

A FAMILY-FRIENDLY, two-storey home with a full-sized section this close to shops and schools is a rare find.

Situated on Goulstone Road, this home is well-fenced and secluded enough to enjoy all the benefits of a townhouse with the outdoor freedom a great 762-square-metre section brings.

As well as several outdoor living areas in both the front and back yards, the home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two lounges, is spilling over with 1930s character, and evokes feelings of home as soon as you walk across the threshold.

The yesteryear elegance is tempered with sophisticated modern comforts such as double glazing, insulation and a flued gas fireplace to make living here both pleasurable and comfortable.

Upstairs, the bedrooms are arranged around a sunny landing large enough for a seating area.

This whole level has been completely stripped down and rebuilt in the past six years.

Because of this, although it has retained the original wooden floors, doors and stairway banisters that give it that yesteryear charm, it also has had to meet all the building specifications of a new home, making it very warm and comfortable.

The upstairs bathroom has been completely refitted as well, with modern shower, toilet and vanity.

Downstairs, two separate living areas receive all day sun, and overlook a large, private front lawn.

The more formal living area has a gas fire which warms the entire downstairs level and French doors leading outside to a cobblestoned area in the front yard.

The kitchen and dining area receives the morning sun through large windows.

The modern kitchen has a central bench unit providing a breakfast bar and a pass-through window to the second lounge.

French doors open off the dining area to a sheltered outdoor area that can be enjoyed rain or shine.

A partially-enclosed cobblestone patio area with built-in seating extends this private outdoor living into the backyard. Behind this is another lawn area, perfect for a trampoline or other playground items.

A new concrete driveway leads past the house to the separate double garage at the rear of the property. It also curves around behind the house to create a handy parking spot close to the back door.

This is a very family-friendly home, safe for pets and wonderful for entertaining.

FIRST LOUNGE: A formal lounge has a gas fire and French doors opening to the front yard. OUTDOOR LIVING: A private, fully fenced front lawn provides just one of the outdoor living areas this home offers.

LJ Hooker

75 Goulstone Road, Whakatane

Agent: Rhonda Orr

Phone: 07 308 8222 or 021 269 3677

Set sale date: Monday, September 25

Viewing: By appointment