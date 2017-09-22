Spotlight home – One level with top-level views

THIS generously-sized, single-storey home in a quiet and sought-after location ticks all the boxes for easy living.

Nice street appeal and a generous, stamped-concrete driveway provides a welcoming entrance to the property with plenty of off-street parking and space to park a boat or caravan.

An internal-access double garage has an overhanging roof that has proven to be very convenient for providing a covered walkway to the front door. Inside, the entrance is tiled and provides access to the living area, or you can head straight through to the bathrooms and bedrooms. Kitchen, dining and lounge are open plan and incorporate great outdoor flow that makes entertaining easy.

Plenty of bench space and light complement the kitchen, along with loads of cupboard space. Timber ceilings create a warm ambience within the living area. Adjoining the dining room is a generous conservatory that is a lovely place to greet the sunrise and keeps the sun right through to the afternoon. The spacious dining, lounge and main bedrooms are also north-facing.

Sea views, sun, an open fireplace and heat pump make the lounge just a neat place to be and an HRV system sends the warmth around the home.

Bi-fold doors open to a superb outdoor setting with built-in seating, a generous deck and flat, grassy lawn. Beyond the retaining wall the section drops away to native bush, alive with birdsong. Expansive sea views include Whale and Mayor islands and beyond on a clear day. Securely fenced, this backyard is very safe for children and pets.

Down the hall you will discover a separate laundry and office space, three double bedrooms with large, built-in wardrobes and two bathrooms – one with bath, shower large vanity and separate toilet, the other with shower and toilet. The bedrooms have nice bush or sea views along with doors opening to sheltered patios with attractive outlooks.

Excellent storage space is provided with two large linen cupboards in the hall and another in the office. Even the garage is lined with wood panelling making it the perfect man cave. It even has two grease pits that have been attractively in-filled with pebbles but could easily be excavated by the keen hobby mechanic.

This is a beautifully laid out and presented home in a premier location. The current owners of 19 years have enjoyed living in this idyllic home and safe location with caring neighbours but are now committed to a sale and will welcome your interest.

Brick and concrete tile construction and a low maintenance section will allow plenty of time to enjoy the wide variety of recreational opportunities virtually on your doorstep.

Come along to the open home or call Nigel for further information. He will really enjoy helping you explore this special property and great location.

THE PERFECT SETTING: A superb outdoor setting has built in seating and all-day sun. HOT SPOT: The conservatory enjoys all-day sun.

Harcourts

28 Melville Drive, Whakatane

Agent: Nigel Merry

Phone: 07 308 6359 or 027 476 8142

Sale by auction: On site at 11am, Saturday, October 14 – unless sold prior

Open home: Sunday, 2.45pm to 3.30pm