Spotlight home – Spectacular home nestled in nature

YOU will feel like you’re a world away at this truly remarkable property.

Surrounded by bush and an adjacent stream, the sounds of nature echo around the house and the picturesque landscape admired from every angle.

With such beautiful surroundings, the home is fitted with large windows to allow you to soak in the admirable landscape from every room.

Even the magnificent entrance has a large feature window showcasing the stunning backyard this home has to offer.

The large windows throughout the home allow for an abundance of natural light and a continuous live natural image.

With 300-metre-squared of living space over multiple levels, the uniquely designed home speaks tranquillity and ambience.

This home is situated in Hillcrest, minutes away from the town centre, and tucked away down a private driveway.

It is complete with four spacious bedrooms with a large loft or family room that could easily be a fifth bedroom if desired.

The bedrooms, situated on the second floor and the loft above that, have their own north-facing private deck.

The master bedroom has a private deck, a walk-in wardrobe and a large modern en suite with spa bath and double shower, with underfloor heating and a steam-free mirror.

The private deck leads to lower-level decking by walking across a footbridge over a stream of flowing water.

The living wing of the house has a spacious lounge with deck, near-new gas fireplace and high ceilings with double-glazed feature windows.

An outdoor concreted area off the living area is perfect for outdoor entertaining or dining in the fresh air or under the stars in the warmer months.

The modern gourmet kitchen, by award-winning kitchen designers Beaver Kitchens, with adjacent dining area, features an additional fireplace and this level also has entertaining decks to the east and west of the house.

There is plenty of bench and storage space offered with the kitchen, a beautiful setting to create delicious food from.

This home is complete with ample parking and room for the boat or caravan. It also features plenty of storage space.

Features at this property are too many to name, a mix of slate tile and polished native timber flooring, solar water heating, beautifully-landscaped gardens and stained-glass windows.

The 1650m2 section is a rare and special find, positioned a few minutes from the town centre in a spectacular bush-clad oasis with complete privacy from neighbours.

X Realty

23 Seaview Road, Whakatane

Agent: Hayden Austin

Phone: 07 307 7383 or 027 534 1355

Price: Interest over $900,000

Open home: Viewings by appointment only

haylee.king@whakatanebeacon.co.nz